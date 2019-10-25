11th Amendment
This amendment established the legal doctrine of “sovereign immunity,” which protects government entities or officers acting in their official capacity from being sued over the performance of their duties. It was adopted in 1795.
12th Amendment
This amendment, adopted in 1804, revised the procedures for using the Electoral College to elect the President and Vice-President. Its impact has mainly been political — it affects the required qualifications of presidential and vice-presidential candidates.
13th Amendment
This amendment is perhaps the most important amendment in American history. Ratified in 1865, it was the first of three “Reconstruction amendments” that were adopted immediately following the Civil War. ... Many slaves had already technically been freed by President Lincoln’s Emancipation Proclamation, but the 13th Amendment solidified their legal status as free men and women.
14th Amendment
Adopted in 1868, this is the second of the “Reconstruction amendments” and one of the most far-reaching of the non-Bill of Rights amendments. This is mainly due to Section 1, which contains four major clauses: the Citizenship Clause, the Privileges & Immunities Clause, the Due Process Clause and the Equal Protection Clause.
15th Amendment
The third of the “Reconstruction amendments,” the 15th Amendment was adopted in 1870 and was intended to guarantee the voting rights of former slaves and other African-American citizens. However, many states found ways to circumvent the amendment’s purpose by instituting poll taxes, literacy tests, race-restricted primary elections and other discriminatory criteria. This discrimination was eventually held illegal by the 24th Amendment, several major Supreme Court cases and the Voting Rights Act of 1965.
16th Amendment
This amendment relates to Congress’ taxing powers. Passed by Congress in 1909, it was finally ratified in 1913 after significant changes in the country’s economic and political situation.
This amendment has caused some consternation for the judicial system, as it has become the lightning rod for challenges by citizens who believe the government does not have the power to tax incomes.
17th Amendment
Before this amendment’s adoption in 1913, senators were elected by state legislatures. The amendment passed with little opposition, but it had the unintended result of causing confusion about how to replace senators who left office before the end of their terms. Consequently, there have been several efforts to repeal the amendment entirely.
18th Amendment
Also known as Prohibition, the 18th Amendment was adopted in 1920 after many years of advocacy by the temperance movement.
This is the only amendment to be completely repealed (by the 21st Amendment in 1933).
19th Amendment
The 19th Amendment was ratified in 1920 after a decadeslong women’s suffrage movement. The key part of this amendment is its requirement that every state allow women to vote.
20th Amendment
Sets the beginning and ending dates of executive and congressional terms.
21st Amendment
This amendment, ratified in 1933, repealed the 1920 amendment imposing Prohibition. It invalidated the federal laws banning alcohol and returned to the states the power to set their own alcohol regulations.
22nd Amendment
Before the adoption of this amendment in 1951, there were no legal restrictions on how many terms a president could serve. Although it was customary to serve no more than twice, several presidents had run for third terms, but none had succeeded. It wasn’t until President Franklin Delano Roosevelt was elected to unprecedented third and fourth terms that the 22nd Amendment was proposed and ratified.
There have been multiple attempts to repeal this amendment, but none have been passed by Congress.
23rd Amendment
Adopted in 1961, this amendment granted residents of the District of Columbia the right to participate in presidential and vice-presidential elections. Prior to this, only states were allowed to vote for electors to send to the Electoral College.
In 1978, an amendment was proposed that would have repealed the 23rd Amendment and given the District of Columbia full representation in both houses of Congress and the Electoral College. This amendment was not adopted.
24th Amendment
Ratified in 1964, this amendment was intended to prevent Southern states from forcing poor voters to choose between paying an often unaffordable tax and losing their right to vote. ... In the 1966 decision Harper v. Virginia Board of Elections, the Supreme Court declared that this amendment applies to all elections, not just federal ones.
25th Amendment
This amendment, adopted in 1967, sets out the presidential line of succession, procedures for handling a vacancy in the office of vice president, and procedures for declaring a president unfit for office.
Although the need to clarify the rules of succession had been obvious for decades, it wasn’t until the assassination of President John F. Kennedy that this amendment finally gained the momentum to pass.
26th Amendment
This amendment, adopted in 1971, lowered the voting age from 21 to 18. Although this change was proposed as early as 1941, the movement to finally pass it grew out of the perceived unfairness of 18- to 20-year-old men being eligible to be drafted into service in the Vietnam War, but ineligible to vote.
27th Amendment
This amendment, prohibiting lawmakers from raising their salaries before an election takes place, was proposed in 1789 as part of the original Bill of Rights; however, it wasn’t adopted for over 200 years.
In 1982, a student at the University of Texas at Austin researched the amendment and launched a campaign to finally ratify it. In 1992, he succeeded, with Michigan being the final state to announce its ratification.
Cynthia Burress is a reference librarian and associate professor at the Dee J. Kelly Law Library at Texas A&M University School of Law. Her article, which is published here in an abridged and slightly edited form, appears in full on the library’s website (law.tamu.libguides.com/usconstitution) and is reprinted with permission.