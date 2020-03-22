Staying active is a way of life for Janet Rushmere.

Whether it’s training for and competing in the National Senior Games swimming events, taking a long, Sunday afternoon stroll or chasing around her great-grandchildren, who are 4 and 6 years old, Rushmere seems to be constantly on the go.

And it’s paid off for the 86-year-old, who lives with her husband of 36 years, John, 90, at Willow Valley Communities.

“It pays off as you get older, I think, if you live an active life,” Rushmere says.

Here’s a glimpse into the life of the self-proclaimed “cheerleader” for healthy living.

What’s an average day like for you?

We both try to be very active. We get out and do something. I’m a swimmer. I’ve been on the Willow Valley National Senior Games team the last three times. I feel like I’m in constant training for that. I’m usually in the pool or the gym. And if it’s a beautiful day, I’ll try to fit a short walk in the afternoon. That doesn’t leave time for much else. John walks every day, swims. We try to do something every day. He doesn’t sit around too much. He plays bridge, too, and bowls with a friend once a week. We’re always going to be doing something active.

Why is it so important for you to maintain such an active lifestyle?

I think it’s been very well proven now. If you want a long and healthy and basically problem-free life, you better stay active. Of course we try and eat healthy, too. It’s a combination. It’s not one or the other. We have always enjoyed that kind of life. I guess that’s why we finally found each other.

How did you two meet?

I met my husband through a hiking club in the early 1980s. He was a widower, so he was just out hiking so he could be with people and talk to people. I wanted to meet more people. I had been divorced a few years before and just needed a new circle of friends. It just appealed to me because I liked the outdoors. I gave it a try and found I liked it. It was a very active group that did interesting trails every week.

How long have you been an avid swimmer?

It’s been a lifetime activity. My father was the swim coach at the University of Delaware. Two to three mornings a week, he’d put us in the water. We had little floatation devices, and we’d swim back and forth between the jetties. If the ocean was rough, we’d go to the bay. I was no more than about 4. I still love to swim in the saltwater.

When have you competed in the National Senior Games?

It’s scheduled every other year, so I did 2015, 2017 and 2019. And in 2021 it’ll be in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. It’s a huge undertaking. In fact, the last one there were over 13,000 athletes from all over the country. The older you get, the less competition you usually have, so it’s not as tough for me. I got two silvers in freestyle and two bronzes in backstroke in 2019.

How do you juggle all of your activities?

It’s not too hard when you’re retired. I do mentor one morning a week at Martin Luther King Elementary School, because I wanted to do something to give back to the community and I wanted to help out with kids. Other than that, my time’s my own. I can schedule it any way I like.

Will you ever slow down?

I would say not until I have to, because I like what I’m doing. It makes me feel good. When I get out of the pool, I just have this tremendous sense of well-being. I always say water fixes everything. Maybe not the flu. But it always makes you feel better. The longer we could stay healthy and active, the longer we could stay in this unit rather than an apartment or, God forbid, assisted living.

What’s your advice to people aspiring to live an active lifestyle?

Anything you do is better than nothing. If it’s only 10 minutes a day, get up and move. I hope the message is getting through. You feel so much better. It really does pay off. For most people there’s some way they can be active.

This interview has been edited for length and clarity.