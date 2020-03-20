The Stevens House Condominiums in downtown Lancaster have a new lease on life, you might say.

The high-rise building at West King and South Prince streets has a new owner — real estate investor Daniel M. Berger, who’s based in Wayne, Delaware County.

Berger explained his decision to acquire the building for $8.65 million last year by saying he’s attracted to markets that offer “long-term stability.”

“Lancaster’s strong employment, engaged business community, proximity to highways and transit, and welcoming environment have made it an ideal location for our long-term investment,” he added.

(Berger is not related to Lancaster Realtor Daniel A. Berger of U.S. Commercial Realty.)

With the new owner has come a new name, 10 Prince Apartments, reflecting a transition to purely rentals.

Previously it was purely condos that mostly were rented out.

Each of the 76 units is getting a new look, a new heating and cooling system and new appliances, through a complete renovation over the next three or so years.

New features for tenants of the nine-story building are coming over the next year to its common areas. These will include a fitness center and lounge.

New features for the public are on the way as well, as the owner searches for a tenant to open the vacant 9,000-square-foot restaurant space that includes a liquor license. Previous occupants included the Bird’s Nest and before that, the Hoar House.

There are 14 other commercial spaces, all filled.

Including its new property downtown, Berger Rental Communities now manages nearly 30 rental-housing communities in Pennsylvania, its website shows.

These include three others in Lancaster County: Creekside North and South (with 261 units combined) on Stone Mill Road and Millers Crossing (180 units) off Millersville Road.

Stevens House had opened in 1965 at a cost of $1.2 million, according to LNP | LancasterOnline files.

The high rise replaced a four-story luxury hotel, also dubbed the Stevens House, that had opened in 1874 and was razed to make way for the new, taller and “modern” building.

In addition to its investment to acquire the property, Berger is investing another “substantial” sum in improvements, said Nicole Loser, regional manager for Berger Rental Communities.

The most pronounced change is happening inside the apartments. All are getting an extreme makeover as tenants depart. (As of mid-February, only three were empty.)

For instance, the units used to have vinyl floors in the bath and kitchen, and carpet in the rest. That’s being replaced with laminate flooring, ceramic tile and carpet, Loser said.

Kitchens are getting new appliances (stainless steel), backsplashes, countertops (quartz) and cabinetry. New heating and air conditioning systems (with separate controls for the bedroom) are being installed.

Off-white walls are getting repainted in gray.

To date, six apartments have been renovated, with four more to be renovated by the end of February.

Once they’ve been renovated, studio apartments (450 square feet) are renting for $700 and up, one bedroom apartments (650 square feet) for $1,100 and up, and two-bedroom units (1,090 square feet) for $1,300 and up, plus utilities. There are 40 underground parking spaces which rent for $75 a month.