A new collaborative program is bringing environmental education and community partners together to create unique learning experiences for students.

The Outdoor Learning Network Initiative is a partnership with Conestoga Valley, Ephrata and Columbia school districts, as well as Millersville University, the Lancaster County Conservation District and the Stroud Water Research Center.

“It’s a program designed to connect students and teachers to fun and meaningful learning opportunities outdoors,” says Dan Daneker, science and technology education K-12 subject area supervisor for Conestoga Valley School District.

The program is funded by the Pisces Foundation, the Chesapeake Bay Trust, the Chesapeake Bay Office of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, and Chesapeake Bay Funders Network.

Daneker says the program began after he initially applied for a grant with the Chesapeake Bay Trust to increase environmental literacy in his district.

“The trust got back to us and said, ‘We want to bring in partners and other districts,’ ” Daneker says, noting that Ephrata and Columbia were the first districts to respond to the call for partners.

Soon, they expanded their network of resources to include their other partners.

“Each is bringing a little bit of a different spin to it,” he says. “Millersville University is helping with the metrics to determine if the grant is successful. Stroud will offer two days of professional development this summer, and the Lancaster Conservation District is providing instructional support as well as a trip to Middle Creek.”

After winning the grant, Daneker began organizing the partners, holding meetings this past fall to develop the program.

“We have been meeting to figure out how we’re going to deliver this program,” he says. “We are looking at meaningful professional development for the teachers, and we’re taking into account how all three districts are very different. CV is suburban, Ephrata and Columbia are in more of a town. There is a different need in each of the districts.”

CV is a natural district to take the lead with initiative, Daneker says, because the district has been offering environmental education since 1993.

“At Conestoga Valley, we have an award-winning environmental literacy program,” he says. “Our equipment and materials are much farther along in the process of environmental education than Columbia, which is just putting its programs together.”

CV plans to focus on fourth grade with the program, while Ephrata is looking at fifth and seventh grade, and Columbia is considering fourth grade, eighth grade and a high school elective.

The grant includes materials for teachers and a week-long professional development institute scheduled for July 20 to 24. The week includes presentations on everything from water chemistry to macroinvertebrates, plus small-group work. Environmental curriculum from the program will be implemented during the 2020-2021 school year.

Participants will receive a digital field microscope that is Bluetooth-enabled and can link to a phone or iPad for closer study of rocks, water and other materials. Additionally, each district will receive access to an augmented-reality sandbox, a 3D educational tool to help understand mapping, topography, watersheds, natural hazards and more

Daneker says the grant is important because environmental education matters.

“As educators, we work every day to make and build positive relationships with kids,” he says. “We work on the three R’s: relationships, relevancy and rigor. We have a welcoming school, so then we work on making content we teach relevant to our students. We as teachers are salespeople. We’re selling the topic we’re teaching, and if they’re not buying it, they’re not going to learn it.”

Environmental education, especially opportunities for hands-on learning, helps bring relevancy into focus for students, he says.

“They begin to think, ‘This is my schoolyard. This is my community. This is what is happening to the water running off right behind my school,’ ” he says. “When they see this is their neighborhood, then it becomes relevant. As soon as relationships and relevance are in place, rigor can go through the roof.”

A goal of the program is to get students to the “action step” of a subject, he says.

“We can teach, and they can sit passively and learn, but if we can get students to the action stage where what they are learning is meaningful to them because they’ve taken some sort of action — which could be as simple as turning off the water when they brush their teeth to creating a recycling program at their school — they really begin to connect and absorb the lesson.”

Daneker says the program also focuses on data-driven instruction in terms of assessing how teachers are learning through professional development and how they can use that to inform their instruction.

“Sometimes teaching science can be a little scary for teachers,” he says. “We want to make this comfortable for teachers. We want to look at concepts before and after professional development and see if professional development helped make them more comfortable teaching environmental literacy.”

That’s where Millersville University comes in, says Nanette Marcum-Dietrich, professor of science education.

She says she has collaborated with CV for years on water conservation issues and training future science teachers, so this project was a natural fit for the university.

“We’ve worked together quite a bit on curriculum and watershed education,” she says. “With this grant, we’ll be leveraging those previous relationships and expanding them. It’s a wonderful opportunity to get these groups together within Lancaster County.”

She’ll be analyzing the outcome of the grant, noting, “We’re going to be looking at the effectiveness of the training and the implementation and what tools teachers are using. We’ll be looking at how watershed curriculum is being used in the classroom.”

Environmental education is particularly interesting in Lancaster County, she says, because Pennsylvania has signed the Chesapeake Bay Agreement and put a premium on protecting natural resources.

“Protecting our Chesapeake Bay watershed is essential,” she says. “Water is the most important resource we have on the planet. We have a shared watershed, and it’s our responsibility to take care of it.”

The grant also will offer lots of chances for students to learn through hands-on work, she says.

“It provides a wonderful opportunity to enact project-based learning and to engage students in critical-thinking skills using environmental data,” she says. “We can look at the impact we have on our local environment and put 21st century skills to use — collecting data, making sense of data. It’s a wonderful opportunity for students to have an active role in the scientific process.”

She’s also looking forward to the collaboration the initiative offers.

“It’s exciting to be able to bring together all of these community resources,” she says. “No one is working on this in isolation. We’re pulling all of this expertise together so teachers don’t have to go it alone. There are lots of organizations eager to help.”