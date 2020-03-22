It wasn’t so long ago that Lancaster County residents were relegated to eating and drinking on solid ground, with views limited to what their respective heights could provide.

In the last several years, rooftop bars have sprung out of both pre-existing structures and brand new buildings at an alarming rate. The appeal can be quite obvious — in a time when the “experience” of a bar or restaurant can sometimes be the deciding factor in a sea of choices, the feeling of a rooftop locale can help cinch the deal. And sure, if you’re the type that is always in search of that perfect Instagrammable moment, the views are a no-brainer.

In Lancaster city alone, there are nearly a dozen rooftop bars, each with varying degrees of space, vibe and, naturally, height. It would be impossible to speak of the views afforded by rooftop bars without first mentioning one of the newest and highest in the area – The Exchange (16 E. King St.), found some 12 stories in the air and built into the side of the Lancaster Marriott at Penn Square. After officially debuting in summer 2019, the space has enjoyed popularity both with hotel guests and county residents wanting to see their backyards from a different perspective. On a clear day, you can see all the way toward the green grass of Lititz.

Other rooftop bars may be a little closer to the ground, but that doesn’t diminish the experience. Take Little Mykonos at Yorgo’s Restaurant & Lounge (66 N. Queen St.), for example. After closing for eight months in 2017 for what was described as a “multi-million-dollar” renovation, Yorgo’s turned each of its three floors into an entirely different concept. Noticing the rooftop trend in the city, owners George and Ekaterina Katsaros committed to transforming the third floor into “Little Mykonos.”

“Obviously, we come from Greek heritage, so up there, we like to remind ourselves that we’re in Mykonos, Greece,” explains Tony Katsaros, son of George and Ekaterina and a manager at Yorgo’s. “The views and energy are amazing in the real Mykonos, so we wanted to bring that here.”

As with The Exchange, Little Mykonos is sleek and encourages a nightclub-esque feeling, perfect for late nights when the ground-level bars have all closed down for the evening.

Of course, not every rooftop bar is ideal for 1 a.m. Outside the city, Loxley’s Restaurant (500 Centerville Road) at the Heritage Hotel is a different beast entirely. In what can only be described as a gigantic tree house for adults, Loxley’s boasts a two-floor, three-bar wooden outdoor deck and patio. There are areas for groups small and large, private or otherwise, with enough yard games to keep kids entertained, as well.

In some respects, the most exclusive rooftop area in Lancaster County is The Vue at Willow Valley Communities (450 Willow Valley Lakes Drive). That is, of course, because it is open only to the 55-and-older residents of Willow Valley Communities and their guests.

“Rooftop decks are very hot right now,” says Maureen Leader, public relations and communications manager at Willow Valley Communities. “They’ve always been a popular space. And now, even us, a senior living community, has one and it’s wonderful.”

And no, it’s not just a fancy view for talking golf scores over prune juice.

“We don’t build for seniors, we build for people,” Leader says.

Visitors to The Vue enjoy a full-service bar with snacks and regular live entertainment. If that wasn’t enough, the view from The Vue offers the sights of downtown Lancaster city on one side and farmland on the other, offering arguably the most complete view of both sides of the Lancaster County coin.

As strange as it might sound, there is a rooftop bar for any type of person in Lancaster. Want to start at The Exchange and stay on King Street for a sort of bar crawl through the clouds? Tellus360 and Altana Rooftop Lounge (24 and 26 E. King St., respectively), offer wildly different experiences in two separate, side-by-side buildings. Though it is perhaps the smallest space listed here, The Belvedere (402 N. Queen St.) also offers one of the most romantic spaces, perfect for a special date.

This is by no means a complete list, so the next time you’re wondering where to drink or dine, just look up.

Odds are, you’re bound to find a new rooftop space to hang out.