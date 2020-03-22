Lancaster County has one of the lowest unemployment rates in the state, helped by a diverse economy that includes health care, manufacturing and agriculture.

Topping the list of the county’s largest employers by a wide margin is Penn Medicine Lancaster General Health. The health system has more than three times the number of employees as Giant Food Stores, which ranks second.

1. Penn Medicine Lancaster General Health

Lancaster General Hospital first opened in 1893 in a three-story brick residence at 322 N. Queen St., admitting 53 patients in its first year.

It grew to include Lancaster General Hospital, Women’s & Babies Hospital and Pennsylvania College of Health Sciences as well numerous outpatient, express and urgent care locations and physicians practices.

In 2015, Lancaster General Health merged with Philadelphia-based Penn Medicine to become Penn Medicine Lancaster General Health. It has 9,099 employees in Lancaster County.

2. Giant Food Stores

With 12 stores and an e-commerce hub in Lancaster city, Carlisle-based Giant is the largest grocery store operator in Lancaster County. With 2,193 workers, it is also the county’s second largest employer.

Giant added three new Lancaster County stores in 2019 through buying Musser’s Markets locations near Mountville and the Buck and the Ferguson & Hassler in Quarryville. The Giant Direct e-commerce hub also was added at the former city store at 235 N. Reservoir St.

3. Eurofins Lancaster Laboratories

With 2,039 employees at its Leola campus, Lancaster Laboratories Eurofins provides analytical testing services to the bio/pharmaceutical, food, environmental and medical device industries.

Begun in 1961 by Earl Hess, the Leola lab is now owned by Eurofins Scientific, a Luxembourg-based firm that employs 25,000 people in more than 250 laboratories across 39 countries.

4. Dart Container Corp.

Founded in 1937 in Mason, Michigan, the cup and container maker opened a Leola plant in 1964. In 2018, that plant and a smaller one on Pitney Road outside Lancaster had a combined 1,961 employees.

5. Masonic Village

The Masonic Village at Elizabethtown was founded in 1910 as the Masonic Homes of the Grand Lodge of Pennsylvania.

Today, the Masonic Village campus encompasses 1,400 acres and includes a health care center, children’s home and residences for nearly 1,900 people. It has 1,861 employees.

6. County of Lancaster

The County Government Center at 150 N. Queen St. is in a former Armstrong World Industries building renovated for county offices in 2009. The county also operates the Lancaster County Prison and the Youth Intervention Center.

The 1,842 county employees also include those who work in the county courthouse and judicial offices.

7. School District of Lancaster

The school district that serves Lancaster city and Lancaster Township is comprised of 20 schools, including 12 elementary schools, four middle schools, one K-8 school, two alternative schools and the high school campus. The school district employs 1,662 staff members, including administrators, teachers, counselors and support staff.

8. Federal Government

Most of the estimated 1,300 federal employees in Lancaster County work for the U.S. Postal Service, although there are also employees of the Internal Revenue Service, Homeland Security and the U.S. Dept. of Agriculture.

9. LSC Communications

LSC Communications’ Lancaster plants at 216 Greenfield Road and 1375 Harrisburg Pike together have about 1,200 employees. The former R.R. Donnelley prints catalogs, magazines, newspaper stuffers, direct-mail pieces and other materials.

10. Nordstrom Inc.

Seattle-based department store chain Nordstrom came to Lancaster County in 2015 when it opened a 1.1-million-square-foot fulfillment center outside Elizabethtown. Employment at the facility can swell above 1,000 during the holiday season, the company said when it opened.

Nordstrom also operates a Nordstrom Rack store in the Shoppes at Belmont which opened in February 2018 with around 50 employees.

Note: The county’s top 10 employers were identified through rankings published by the state Department of Labor & Industry for the second quarter of 2019. The department refused to disclose specific employee counts so those were based on previous LNP reporting, public reports or information some of the companies agreed to provide.