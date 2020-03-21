If you have a heartbeat, you can play drums.

Matthew Woodson believes that, and he is on a mission to makes sure everyone in Lancaster County does, too.

Woodson, Music for Everyone’s newly appointed director of community percussion, wants to encourage people of all ages and backgrounds to try their hand at drumming through workshops, community drum circles and more. Music for Everyone is a Lancaster-based nonprofit dedicated to cultivating the power of music.

Woodsen says drumming offers a great foundation for youngsters just starting out.

“It’s a great starting point for most kids and people in their musical journey because it kind of puts that center of pulse to you,” Woodson says.

Woodson first connected with Music for Everyone as a Millersville University student. Before accepting his new position, he taught drums to School District of Lancaster students as a music mentor.

He encourages his students to take ownership over their new skill by giving them each their own set of drumsticks.

“They’re like, ‘I can take them home?’ ” Woodson says. “I’m like, yeah, they’re yours. Just don’t destroy your mother’s furniture or any of her kitchenware.”

He still works in the schools as director of community percussion, with the expanded mission of encouraging that same type of learning with the larger Lancaster community, too.

Woodson’s work is connected to the nonprofit Music for Everyone’s Well-Being initiative, which aims to connect more individuals to the healing qualities of music, like what many believe is a stress-relieving effect.

He’s taking that mission to groups in our community who need it most, from families getting back on their feet through Milagro House to individuals living with Parkinson’s disease.

At Church World Services, Woodson hosted a workshop with refugee women. He says despite the language barrier, they were able to connect through song.

“I’m just playing, looking around like, wow. This is amazing,” Woodson says. “This is exactly what we’re trying to do. Build this community and bring wellness into different pockets all throughout Lancaster.”

The Boys and Girls Club, the Lititz Senior Center and the Lancaster Early Education Center are among the other groups Woodson works with.

He also started a free community drum circle at Brightside Opportunity Center. The gathering runs 7-8 p.m. every other Monday and is open to all ages and skill levels.

Woodson is a native of Willow Grove, Montgomery County. His father was a drummer in a jazz trio, and their family home was the weekly rehearsal spot.

“I basically had a jazz club come to my house every Thursday night,” Woodson says.

He started playing with his dad in church at age 6. He joined his public school’s band in middle school, but his first one-on-one lesson didn’t come until he was a college student at Millersville.

Woodson says the connections and opportunities he’s had through Music for Everyone and Big Boy Brass led him to stay in the area after graduation.

“Where else would I want to go right now? Like, this is just too awesome,” Woodson says. “It’s more than I can ever ask for.”

And now that his own dreams have come true, he’s looking to pay it forward by giving Lancaster County kids an earlier start in music lessons than he had.

“I wanted to be the person who laid down that beautiful foundation for a child to basically grow and take it wherever they like,” Woodson says.