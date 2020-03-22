When we think of local products with a national reach, we might think of Armstrong floors and ceilings, Twizzler candies or some other physical items.

But when we include less tangible types of output such as research, opinions and ideas, among the sure-fire additions to the list is economist Adam Ozimek.

In the past five years, Ozimek, 37, has been quoted by The New York Times, Wall Street Journal, Washington Post, The Philadelphia Inquirer and National Public Radio.

Research the Lancaster city resident co-authored also has been cited recently by Democratic presidential candidates Mike Bloomberg, Joe Biden and Pete Buttigieg as a rationale for their immigration policies.

Ozimek, who was the keynote speaker for the Lancaster Chamber’s annual “State of the County” breakfast earlier this month, enjoys the interactions with the national media.

“It’s exciting and it never really gets old. I have developed relationships with reporters over the last decade or so, and I’ve tried to build a reputation as a reliable and helpful economics expert.” he says.

Ozimek, a Hempfield High School graduate (Class of 2001) with a master’s and doctorate from Temple University, remembers how a high-school class cemented his interest in the field.

“I had a class (taught by Allen Mellinger) my senior year in high school about government and economics that I really enjoyed. I probably already was leaning that way, but I was like, yeah, this feels right,” he says.

Ozimek held jobs with two small Philadelphia firms before joining Moody’s Analytics in West Chester, where he stayed nearly five years and became a senior economist.

In May, he left Moody’s and became chief economist at Upwork, a San Francisco-based tech firm that provides the world’s biggest online “marketplace” for freelancers to find businesses wanting to hire them for work done remotely, and for businesses to find freelancers.

“I’m still doing economics, but it is a little bit different,” he says. “At Moody’s, I was in charge of U.S. demographics forecasting. I did a lot of work on the U.S. labor markets. So I did research on the economy, forecasts about the economy, that sort of thing. I also covered the Pennsylvania economy.

“At Upwork, I still do write about labor markets. I still do research on labor markets. I draw on our data and other data sources. So public-facing research is still a big part of what I do.

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

“But I also work on design of how the marketplace works. I didn’t have any marketplace design at Moody’s. Now I’m designing marketplace features, doing A/B testing, figuring out how to make the marketplace work most efficiently, drawing on economic theory and empirical research for that kind of stuff.”

Ozimek describes Upwork as “an exciting and cutting-edge place to be working. ... It’s definitely a major intellectual challenge. Upwork is a very big company, so it’s really important job-helping.”

Ozimek, who works from his home office, points to his Upwork job as an example of work done remotely and successfully.

“They really believe in the mission that you can work with people productively at a distance. So they were putting their money where their mouth is, by hiring someone like myself all the way on the other coast,” he says.

Ozimek, though, also is an entrepreneur.

He’s a partner with friends Chris Trendler and Jonathan Yeager in Joycat Events, creators of the Lancaster Craft Beerfest and developers of Decades, with the support of two investors.

Decades, a year-old arcade, bowling alley, bar and restaurant, opened in the former Stahr Armory at 438 N. Queen St.