In 2003, Hillacres Jerseys started selling milk from its Peach Bottom herd to a local cheese producer.

In 2009, the Arrowsmiths, third-generation owners, brought cheese-making in-house with the launch of their Hillacres Pride brand.

More than a decade later, they make 20 varieties, two of which have landed in the gourmet cheese case at Giant Food. They also recently landed a $35,114 state grant that would support the purchase of a larger vat and a commercial shredder to increase production.

And yet, the question remains: Will it be enough to keep them in the business of farming?

“It’s a weekly consideration,” says Mandy Arrowsmith, who owns the farm with her husband, Tom. “Until four or five years ago, we were doing fine, able to pay our bills and put a little bit in savings. But the atmosphere has really changed. We’ve seen so many farms disappear. A lot of our Amish neighbors have sold.”

After years of falling demand and low prices, farmers like the Arrowsmiths are looking for new ways to use their milk. They’re diversifying, trying to innovate without taking on additional debt and forging partnerships that may be the difference between abandoning a way of life and saving the farm.

When Borden Dairy, one of the nation’s largest, filed for bankruptcy in January, the company said more than 2,700 dairy farms had gone out of business since 2018. Half of all U.S. milk is produced on farms with more than 1,000 cows, and Lancaster herds tend to be one-tenth of that size.

Still, there may be some light at the end of the tunnel, even if farmers haven’t reached the end of the struggle yet.

Graywood Farms co-owner Lisa Graybeal sits on the state’s Dairy Future Commission, created last year and tasked with formulating recommendations to shore up the industry.

“Things are a little bit better. The price of milk has come up a little,” Graybeal says. “The problem is so many farmers have dug such a deep hole. To diversify, you have to have income or upfront money. ... You have to learn something else, and then there are labor costs or equipment costs.”

Branching out

Dairy farmers across Lancaster County have begun raising animals for meat, adding crops like hemp to tap into new markets, and turning increasingly to value-added products to add new revenue streams.

Value-added products take a raw material, in this case milk, and create something longer-lasting through processing and added ingredients. Think cheese, ice cream and yogurt.

Cheese was the first product created by Philabundance’s Abundantly Good line. The nonprofit organization has teamed with Lancaster-area dairies for the last three years, connecting farmers with wholesalers and retailers who commit to buying their cheeses. When they have surplus milk, farmers can then turn to Philabundance to pay for its processing at a Lancaster County facility — resulting in cheese for the organization’s clients.

“It was really appealing to the farmers to have a consistent buyer who could buy at this scale and a new audience for their products,” says Kait Bowdler, director of sustainability for Philabundance. “In this really tough market, being able to make them whole, just being able to cover the costs, it’s a huge benefit.”

In total, the partnership with Oak Shade Cheese in Kirkwood and Sunset Farms in Ronks has produced more than 7,700 pounds of cheese for people grappling with food insecurity. Currently, most of the milk comes from Mervin King’s Gap View Farm.

Philabundance is supported by donors and federal and local funding, including the Pennsylvania Agricultural Surplus System, which allows the organization to buy produce, protein and some dairy products. Gov. Tom Wolf this year increased funding for the system from $1.5 million to $2.5 million.

Wolf’s administration also created the Dairy Investment Program in 2018 to encourage research into new technologies and products; diversification; transitions to organic production; and marketing efforts.

Bowdler says Philabundance aims to grow its locally produced product line — a spiced tomato jam debuts this year — but it must do so in a way that is financially feasible. The best approach is to get more people to buy the cheeses, and the organization’s $63,376 Dairy Investment grant received last year is being used on marketing efforts.

Looking ahead

In all, the state has awarded $10 million in dairy investment grants for 75 projects, and those are in addition to existing programs for grants and low-interest loans for best management practices, capital investments and more.

“I think farmers are starting to realize that there’s some help out there, but is too late?” Graybeal asked. “I think the commission was started in part because there is a little panic out there.”

Her subcommittee is trying to identify additional needs and legislative fixes for the dairy crisis.

For now, finding new uses for all the milk that consumers don’t want to drink is critical.

The owners of Taylor Chip Cookie Co. in Manheim Township won one of five new dairy investment grants for $470,076. The money will go toward rehabilitating a West Hempfield building to accommodate cookie dough- and ice cream-making.

“This value-added processing plant will allow us to partner with PA dairy farmers, buying their milk at a fair price and processing it into value-added products such as ice cream, heavy cream and butter to use in our buttercream frostings,” owner Doug Taylor wrote in his application.

In an email to LNP, Taylor added that his company “sources ingredients locally whenever possible” and is looking for dairy partners to provide milk that isn’t from genetically modified cows or is from grass-fed cows.

Back at Hillacres — where more revenue comes from cheese, bulls sold for beef, pigs and chickens raised off site than from the milk of 55 cows — grant funding might not even be enough to upgrade.

The Arrowsmiths had applied for an additional $15,000 to cover the cost of a small, pump-equipped trailer needed to move milk from the barn to the cheese shop.

The Arrowsmiths were ready to get a loan to put up 15% of their project’s cost as required by the state but can’t immediately afford the $15,000 trailer cost. Without it, increasing the size of the cheese operation may be impossible.

“For us to go into more stores right now, that’s critical,” she says.