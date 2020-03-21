The current Lancaster County real estate market could be described as a landscape of limited choices.

“I don’t have the statistics. But being in the market day to day, it feels like inventory is as low as it has ever been,” says New Holland real estate agent Greg Hostetter.

“People want to buy but nobody’s selling,” Hostetter says. “Why aren’t people selling? I get asked that question a lot. It’s hard to pinpoint. Everybody has their own circumstances.”

Many factors are contributing to the dearth of homes on the market, he says. Even something like the popularity of real estate auctions can have an impact.

“There are buyers who just cannot or will not go to an auction to buy a property,” Hostetter says. “And that hurts the real estate industry.”

Many folks who find something they like among more traditional listings are having to act fast.

“I just showed a house to somebody on Saturday at 11. There were two offers at 6 o’clock that night and they had to hurry up and make a decision,” he says. “To me that’s just unhealthy.”

National problem

Scenarios like the one Hostetter describes are playing out across the county and across most price points, says Frank Christoffel III, executive vice president of the Lancaster County Association of Realtors.

“It’s not only throughout Lancaster County, it’s pretty much a national problem,” he says. “The variety of reasons is huge. Aging in place. That’s a large part of it. Moving in with the kids may not be an option because now they may be living with you.”

Low inventory can lead to buyer fatigue, he says. Homes in hot markets are sometimes getting offers five at a time, meaning that four would-be buyers walk away empty.

“If that happens to you a couple of times you get really frustrated,” he says. “Potential buyers might just go home and say, ‘You know what, Martha? We’re going to wait until this situation changes. Maybe we can fix up the basement or put a room up in the attic.’ They make do because they get tired of doing everything they’re asked to do and still losing.”

Christoffel declines to share countywide inventory numbers, saying that specific markets vary greatly and that contributing factors reflected in numbers from a few years ago aren’t the same as what’s happening now.

New builds, high cost

Real estate investor Patrick Trimble shared inventory figures he tracks for Manheim Township, Hempfield and Warwick school districts. He says that in 2007 the average number of active homes in those districts combined was 562. That rose to 834 homes in 2010 and has declined each year since. In 2019, the average number of active homes for those districts was 280, Trimble says.

The pricing of new construction has a lot to do with that, he says.

“We have a neighborhood in East Peterburg that we’re going in with where we’re struggling, and I mean struggling, to keep the price at $300,000,” Trimble says. “We’re ending up pushing up into the $375,000 range with the cost of stormwater management and land development and engineering fees. With all the things that go along with government regulations, it’s just very difficult to keep those prices down.”

So, say someone was looking to move out of a small home and into one in the $250,000 to $300,000 range. New construction is generally not an option for them, so they must consider existing inventory, he says.

“They look around, and they can’t find what they like so they stay where they are and they make renovations,” Trimble says. “So that house doesn’t come on the market, where in the past it would have. It’s almost like it’s feeding upon itself in a negative way. They can’t find what they want so they stay put.”

Trimble doesn’t think the sting of the 2007 housing market crash has much to do with what’s happening today, as he says prices have generally recovered.

“Sure, if somebody purchased a house in 2005 and tried to sell it in 2010 they had a very bad taste in their mouth because they sold their house for less,” he says. “But I think that’s far enough in the rearview now that that’s not really a factor anymore.”

Separate market

The inventory scenario for sellers asking for half a million or more is a different story than the more common scenarios above.

“You have two very distinct markets when you’re talking specifically about Lancaster County,” Trimble says. “In the higher-end price points the market is very soft. There’s plenty of inventory.”

Buyers in that range can afford options.

“If a buyer goes and looks at a $600,000 house and it’s not what they want, they just go talk to a builder and get exactly what they want,” he says. “On the higher-end side the pricing is static at best.”

The absorption rate for $500,000-plus is well over 12 months, whereas it’s less than two months for the lower price points, he says.

“Those numbers have been very consistent over 2019 and I expect to see the same thing in 2020,” he says.

Each area of the county has its own specific situations contributing to inventory decline. Southern End listings, for example, are missing out on a number of neighbor-to-neighbor sales, says Kenneth Rutt with Berkshire Hathaway’s Quarryville office.

“If I want to sell my farm, my neighbor wants to buy it. It’s sold before it ever hits the market,” Rutt says.

And it’s not just farms. It’s brick ranchers and Cape Cods on smaller lots nearby.

Amish families are snapping many of those up so that grown sons can live close to the family farm, Rutt says. Buyers are approaching potential sellers directly and working out arrangements, which means those houses aren’t ever showing up in any real estate listing.

Many buyers who both work and live in the Southern End are looking for homes in the $180,000 to $250,000 range, Rutt says.

Ready to build

Builder Joe Nadu expects to pull a number of buyers who work in Lancaster city to his large Southern End development in Providence Township outside of Quarryville. That won’t be officially priced and won’t hit the market until spring. Nadu, founder and owner of Lancaster Home Builders, has been planning it for about 10 years.

“The recession scared people but we’re all over that. The market is back. The prices are good. Mortgage rates are good. Everything’s there,” Nadu says. “There’s great opportunity. People see that and they’re buying up what’s there.”

Builders are in high gear and would be more so if the development pipeline would accommodate, he says.

“The problem in our county and in the surrounding counties is finding available lots. They’re not there anymore,” Nadu says. “After the Great Recession nobody was developing because you wouldn’t be able to sell them. So development pretty much stopped.”

As for land that had made it through the subdividing process before the crash?

“A lot of that sold really cheap. Builders bought most of it up, including myself,” Nadu says. “We bought a lot of stuff during that time. But all that old inventory is gone.”

The path to getting acreage approved for development is a long one, he says. He likes buying land that’s ready to go.

“We buy scattered site lots,” he says. “If it’s a reasonable price we’ll buy it. It doesn’t matter where you put it. You build a nice home in a reasonable area, it’s going to sell. Period.”

While there are neighborhoods of exception, real estate agents across much of the county are coaching their buyers in the lower and middle price points that it’s a seller’s market and that it may be for some time.

“The reality is we have to stop right here and now and look forward,” Christoffel says. “That means looking at really intelligent land policies instead of just preservation, preservation, preservation.”

“There’s no simple solution to this. There’s no one fix,” Christoffel says. “And quite honestly, you have to raise the question: Can we build ourselves out of this? Not really known at this point.”