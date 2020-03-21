Changing people’s behavior is possible but difficult, and Healthy People 2020 shows both of those realities.

The federal health goals set a decade ago span more than 1,200 quantifiable objectives, from reducing the percentage of people who smoke cigarettes to increasing the percentage of people who exercise regularly.

Many of the objectives couldn’t be tracked locally because of data limitations. Of the 35 that could, assessment by area health systems found that Lancaster County met 17 and missed 18.

Here are key takeaways from two people who direct community health efforts: Alice Yoder for Penn Medicine Lancaster General Health and Steve Batchelor for WellSpan Health.

The good

Compared to the rest of Pennsylvania, Lancaster generally looks pretty good.

Annual health rankings by Robert Wood Johnson Foundation use metrics like Healthy People 2020 and consistently place us between eighth and 10th best overall of the state’s 67 counties.

Yoder says the best public health news of the decade, locally and nationwide, is a continuing decrease in deaths from heart disease and cancer — by far the two leading causes of death — due in part to reduced tobacco use.

And she notes that fighting tobacco was not one effort but many, from insurance covering treatments to regulation that increased prices and decreased youth access to the rise of smoke-free workplaces and restaurants.

The bad

On the flip side, Yoder says, the rapid rise of vaping is a definite cause for concern, as are increased suicide rates. So is drug use, including the opioid epidemic and the growing understanding that the focus needs to be broader than particular drugs, but on all addictions and what drives them.

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

Batchelor notes the prevalence of diabetes and the fact that two-thirds of adults are overweight or obese as significant problems, along with the rise in isolation.

“We can’t let our social media platforms replace our social life,” he says.

Looking ahead

Both Batchelor and Yoder also note a shift in community health work that focuses on social determinants of health, looking beyond individual actors like poor diet and working to address underlying systemic issues like housing instability and disparities in economic and social opportunity.

Yoder says she’s encouraged by the increasing availability and popularity of rail trails, dedicated bike lanes and other efforts to encourage the daily movement that over time has increasingly disappeared from modern life.

And Batchelor says the emergence of social service hubs like Declaration House in Denver is notable, making assistance more available to people who live far from Lancaster city.

“You have representation from health care, social services, school districts, government officials — a host of people sitting around the same table sharing data, sharing ideas, really working together to make a better community,” he says, calling them “impactful” and crediting United Way of Lancaster County for providing “a lot of the backbone for these efforts.”