It’s 8 a.m. and several Solanco High School students are already busy building robots. They’re tinkering with an amalgamation of wires, wheels and plastic parts — including some that didn’t come with any kit.

“This is so we could put the sonar on right here,” says junior Josiah Petersheim, pointing at a small, gray piece on his robot. “We could have attached it back here, but this other part would have been in the way. So we had to design this so we could drop it down lower.”

That gray piece — created on a 3D printer in the room next door — took three prototypes, says his technology education teacher, Todd Brown.

“So maybe about three days until we got the right one,” Brown says. “And then to print? Right about two hours.”

Welcome to one example of the type of real-world technology that some Lancaster County schools are incorporating via a variety of grants.

Consider a few announced this year in a release from state Sens. Ryan Aument and Scott Martin. The Lancaster County Workforce Development Board got a $100,000 grant from the Department of Labor and Industry designed to help schools and businesses work together to better prepare students for different career paths.

The senators also announced five grants of $35,000 each through a program administered by the state Department of Education to expand computer science programs for students. Those went to Cocalico, Conestoga Valley, Ephrata, Lampeter-Strasburg and Lancaster school districts.

Solanco received its recent grant last year through the General Electric Additive Education program, meant to encourage students to pursue higher education in additive education at the University of Delaware.

GE says additive manufacturing brings flexibility and efficiency to manufacturing and defines it as using computer-aided design software or 3D object scanners to instruct hardware to deposit layer after layer of materials in precise shapes.

The grant came with a Polar 3D printer for Solanco and access to the 3D Polar cloud resources, which Brown says is invaluable for idea sharing. The University of Delaware and Solanco were among a handful of recipients from nearly 3,500 applicants across 48 countries.

“What GE is also developing — and they’re in their beta stage — is metal 3D printing, which is the next big revolution. Printing things like car parts,” Brown says. “And GE realized, ‘If we just give this to the universities, where is the pipeline coming from?’

“So each of those universities had to select a high school, essentially, and say, ‘You’re our target. As we learn things, we’re going to put it down the pipeline,’ ” Brown says. “Because college freshmen aren’t learning the same thing all the time anymore. What our freshmen learn, their seniors are learning.’

Brown says he likes the collaborative spirit that comes through the GE grant and the ability to work in this Polar Cloud.

“Around here, even with agriculture, it seems like every farm has its own: ‘This is how we do dairy.’ Every family has their own trade secrets and its hard to break into the industry,” Brown says. “I think GE has an understanding that … we just have to rely on our ingenuity and our drive as a society to still be world players. Let’s not keep everything a secret anymore.”

As Solanco High School cycles through its older 3D printers, it is pushing those down to Solanco’s middle schools to start getting students there ready, Brown says. The current lineup at the high school ranges in value from about $2,000 to $15,000 per printer, he says.

The machines are also used by computer-aided design students and their teacher, Mike Minchhoff. He and his students help as needed with the robotic pieces of Brown’s class. Those requests thus far have been fairly straight-forward, he says.

“It’s kind of like an erector set,” Minchhoff says. “Once you figure out the hole spacing, we can duplicate that hole spacing time and time again.”

Petersheim plans to use some of what he’s learning in robotics in the construction industry where he hopes to work as an electrician.

Gabriel LaMonaca, a senior, will use it next year at Temple University, where he plans to prepare for a career involving robots and prosthetics.

His current class robot assignment involves a piece made on the 3D printer to better accommodate its bumper.

“There are a lot of kids who are tactile learners, and a lot of classes don’t incorporate that,” LaMonaca says. “This is a very hands-on class. I myself am a very tactile learner so this makes it easy for me.”

He enjoys the class and the fact that students have technology like those 3D printers.

“You wouldn’t necessarily expect that from Solanco,” LaMonaca says. “But I think it’s awesome that we have the sort of resources that we do to be able to do this.”