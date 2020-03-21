The historic Fulton Theatre is going through some historic changes these days.

Renovation and expansion have and will continue to bring a new look and feel to the Grand Old Lady of Prince Street, both inside and out.

The downtown art scene is thriving, and the Fulton is making sure it is a major part of it.

Marc Robin — who first came to the Fulton as a guest director in 2001, became artistic director in 2009 and and is now CEO/executive producer — is overseeing the renovations, scheduled for completion at the end of the year, as well as managing the business and artistic sides of the theater.

As busy as he is, Robin was happy to answer questions about the state of the Fulton these days and its boundless future.

What are the challenges of the Fulton’s growth?

The Fulton isn’t just growing, all of downtown Lancaster is growing. Part of the challenge is finding ways to continue to grow our audiences and still be able to maintain a budget that is affordable without sacrificing any of the audience’s experience.

The other challenge is we want to be able to create opportunities that reflect our entire community. We want to be an artistic home for everyone to feel comfortable coming through our doors.

Why did the Fulton decide to expand and renovate?

It was time. Our last renovation was well over 20 years ago. That was more of a refurbishment than an expansion. As little as five years ago we weren’t selling out performances and we were able to accommodate the audience’s needs between restrooms, bars, etc.

We have been unbelievably fortunate and are unbelievably grateful for the growth in our audience base and now realize that if we don’t expand we will not be able to give them a pleasurable experience, which is why we are adding 27 bathrooms (stalls) and a lobby that can hold over 1,000 people versus our current lobby that only holds 400.

What do you think it will mean for the economy of Lancaster?

It’s going to be awesome. We have done financial models and engaged in economic impact studies to gauge whether it was smart for us to do this and whether our community will support it. All the models show that if we build it, even if they don’t suddenly jump on the bandwagon and fill every performance, we will increase the economic impact to the city by $7 million for a total of well over $20 million just when we open up the new building.

What has happened so far in the renovations?

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

We have finished what we are calling phase I, including the Ann B. Barshinger Artist’s Village, which are 16 new one-bedroom or studio apartments that will house our guest artists who come from all over the country.

The expansion of our stage right, which is something that this building has never had in its history, will enable us to do bigger and more exciting visual designs. We have also finished a new automated fly system, sound system, lighting system, and the first part of the renovation of the façade of King Street corridor so that it has been restored to what it was when this block was built in 1850.

As the renovations go forward, what’s to come?

Phase II (includes) the expansion of the building to be a city block-long performing arts complex. This complex will have four gathering spaces: the mainstage theater, which seats 658; the Tell Studio Theatre, which seats 150; the new Castagna Hall, which will seat 250; and our new chamber theater, as yet unnamed, which will seat 75. All four of them can be performance spaces and gathering spaces.

Also, Phase II will complete the new lobby, new bar, the 27 bathrooms I mentioned earlier, as well as more entrances to the building, more exits from the building, and more elevators, along with new administrative office space.

Do you feel the type of shows you can stage has changed? How so?

Yes. I think that the mainstage really wants to reach as big and broad of an appeal as possible.

(With) the Ellen Arnold Groff Series, plays are being picked so that our audiences have a discussion point. It doesn’t matter if there’s a show with 14 or 150 people, it’s the conversations that matter. The programming has become more clear and defined because we have these models of the programs.

Dream shows still to come?

Anything Sondheim. I want to do “Cats” here and get the rights to it because I think it would be an incredible and immersive experience on the mainstage. I want to do “Parade” in the Tell Studio Theatre as part of the Groff Studio Series. I want to do the shows that will excite our audiences like “Come From Away,” “Dear Evan Hansen,” but I’d also like to bring back “Sweeny Todd,” “Into the Woods” and “Follies.”