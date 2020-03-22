Christine Leigh Wilson began working in the district attorney’s office as an intern in summer 2003. During her last year at Widener University Commonwealth Law School, she was offered a job as an assistant district attorney by former District Attorney Donald Totaro, who is now a Court of Common Pleas judge.

Wilson, 45, is currently the supervisor of both the Major Crimes Unit and the Unsolved Homicide Unit.

A graduate of Manheim Township and Penn State University, she lives in Manheim Township with her dog, Luke, 13, a Dalmatian-chow-hound mix.

Why did you become a lawyer and, specifically, a prosecutor?

I knew from an early age that I wanted to become a lawyer like my father, David Wilson, a corporate lawyer. When I was 12, I decided I wanted to be a prosecutor. I wanted to be in the courtroom setting, presenting cases to juries and obtaining justice for victims.

What drives you in the job?

What drives me the most in my job is advocating and obtaining justice for victims, whether that be from a guilty verdict or guilty plea that gives them closure to the criminal process as a crime victim. I am also driven to solve the cold cases that we are currently investigating, in hopes that families will receive the closure and justice that they have long deserved.

We can’t leave unsolved cases sitting on shelves without continuing to review them. I believe I possess the drive and persistence necessary to work on cold cases because they can be very time-intensive and challenging, with many setbacks along the way. What is important to always keep in mind is a victim murdered years ago is no less important than one murdered today.

What’s the hardest or most challenging part of the job?

I believe one of the most challenging parts of being a prosecutor is getting a disappointing jury verdict.

What was your most difficult case?

The most difficult case I worked on was the murder of Christy Mirack. I knew that so many dedicated prosecutors and detectives had worked diligently on the case for years. I worked for years on the case reviewing reports and believing that maybe I would see some small clue that someone else had not seen in the past. I knew the case had the potential to be solved due to the existence of DNA evidence.

You were recently recognized for your work on the Christy Mirack case. What was it like working on that case?

It was very challenging to work on the Christy Mirack case, yet rewarding at the same time. Christy Mirack was murdered when I was a senior in high school, and I remember how devasted the community was that the case went unsolved.

I always knew that once I gained experienced in the DA’s office, I wanted to work on helping to solve the case because I knew it had the potential to be solved. Detectives Chris Erb, Larry Martin and I made a very strong team, and we worked countless hours to achieve our goal of solving this case. While we had several setbacks along the way, we always had confidence that we would solve the case; it was just a matter of when. It was persistence that achieved this.

The Christy Mirack case is one that will always be memorable to me because Christy’s brother, Vince, told me how appreciative he was for my hard work over the years and never giving up on her case; and we stay in touch to this day.