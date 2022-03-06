Joe Latrell co-hosted a Zoom rocket launch watch party on Jan. 13.
A self-described “rocket nut” since seeing the Apollo 11 landing as a very young boy, Latrell matter-of-factly walked guests through each step that unfolded following SpaceX’s liftoff from Florida.
Then someone announced that satellites that had hitched a ride aboard the Falcon-9 rocket had just been deployed. It suddenly sunk in for Latrell, 54, that one of those satellites was his.
“It was like 'wow, OK.' What do you do when you achieve a goal that you’ve been striving for? Especially when it’s in a field you’ve been enamored with as a child,” Latrell says. “What does that moment feel like? There are no words in the English language to describe it.”
Weighing in at about 2 pounds, this satellite can fit in your hand. Latrell made it in Akron, in a lab not far from his Lancaster County home. And it was among about 105 satellites tucked inside the cone on that SpaceX flight. Latrell thought about all the people who had worked for years to make that happen.
“Did we just do what we said we were going to do? Did we fulfill a promise we made to ourselves that long ago?” he says. “Yeah. OK. Now the hard work begins.”
Latrell is playing in a competitive field.
There are more than 4,500 active satellites in orbit, SpaceNews reported in January.
“While it took more than five decades to reach a thousand simultaneous active satellites, the growth in the active orbital population has exploded over the last decade, driven largely by companies like SpaceX designing satellite constellations to provide internet access,” the publication reported.
SpaceX calls its constellation Starlink. It’s made up of more than 1,700 satellites with thousands more planned.
Latrell is expecting to eventually see 400 of his satellites in space in a yet-to-be named constellation.
The satellite up there now was dubbed “Challenger.” It was a test of sorts for a partnership between Latrell’s company — called Quub — and Intuidex Inc., a Bethlehem-based provider of defense software and technology.
“The first of many, this launch is opening up a new market for space data as a service,” Intuidex CEO Bill Pottenger announced in a press release.
The release describes Intuidex technology as being able to process and fuse multiple-source sensor data and quickly identify objects and events, even in situations where limited data is available for making decisions.
The release credits Quub as having “best-in-class … picosats: low-size, low-weight, low-power and low-price” with various sensor types that can stay in orbit for up to five years with little or no debris upon re-entry.
Here’s an idea of what their partnership is aiming to do.
“Let’s say I am running a water treatment plant and there is a sewer spill up the Susquehanna River from my water intake pipes,” Latrell said. “I want to know about that. And I usually don’t until I’ve already sucked in sewage water.”
There are thousands of people running such plants, Latrell said, adding that many may want to buy a subscription to Quub and Intuidex satellite data and text messages that would allow them to take action.
So might emergency responders who don’t want to wait for wildfires to burn through massive acreage before they even know what’s happening, he says.
“Think of it as a smart watch for planet Earth,” he said. “We are monitoring all these different aspects of what’s going on. Hot spots with fire. We can measure water content with crops and see what’s going on in the rivers and streams.”
Until a few months ago, Latrell’s company was called Mini-Cubes LLC. An attorney came up with that name, Latrell said. Among the reasons for a change? Google “mini cubes” and you’re likely to come up with something about the game Minecraft. Latrell said Quub better captures the vibe of what’s actually going on.
Latrell’s path to this point was not a direct one.
He worked in construction, which was the family business. He developed video games for a while. He worked in software development and was a project manager for Agilent Technologies. He also worked in water quality analysis. Between it all, he started his own rocket company in 1998 and incorporated that in 2003.
“In 2006 is when I realized that to make a little money in rocketry you have to start with a lot of money,” he said.
He turned his attention to other ventures.
“As I was doing the water quality stuff, I’d been playing around with satellites as a hobby,” he said. “I thought, ‘I wonder if I could use these to do a better job at monitoring water than what our current systems are doing?’ And I decided to give it a try.”
He developed a satellite that he’d hoped to launch in 2019 working with a company out of Scotland. He didn’t get U.S. Federal Communications Commission approval. “Basically it was so small they didn’t know what to do with it,” he said.
Latrell went back to the drawing board and, through what he said was a long stream of events, ended up in the same room as Pottenger.
He described their quick partnership formation as being like the old Reese’s commercials: You put your peanut butter on my chocolate, you put my chocolate in your peanut butter.
“And we’ve been working together on several different concepts,” he said.
As that SpaceNews piece points out, more than 100,000 new satellites have been proposed, with nearly 40,000 proposed to the FCC in November 2021 alone.
“While not all these proposed constellations will move forward, the ones that do and all future constellations will still need to find space in orbit and available spectrum to communicate,” SpaceNews wrote.
Announcements are one thing. Execution is another, Latrell said, adding that many launch companies are trying to branch out into satellites.
“The problem is, rockets and satellites are two very different things,” he said. “Having worked in both fields now: If you’re good at building rockets, you’re typically not good at building satellites. And if you’re building satellites, you’re not particularly good at building rockets.”
He pointed to what he describes as the separate company working on Starlink for SpaceX.
“It might not say that on paper, but it’s literally a whole separate area,” he said. “They do their thing and SpaceX does theirs. And unless companies take this approach they’re going to fail.”
The market must make financial sense, he said, adding that in many cases it doesn’t.
“If all you’re doing is providing information about, say, oil spills, how many satellites can you build and how much can you charge to let people know there is oil on the surface of the water?” he said.
Multiple revenue streams are essential, he added.
“You have to have other things that your satellite can do,” he said. “That’s why we’ve shifted the paradigm. Instead of being a satellite company we’re a data company. The satellite is just a tool we use to get the data.”
Again, it’s going to take about 400 satellites for them to see what’s happening on every spot on Earth every 15 minutes, Latrell said.
The one that Quub and Intuidex just put up there is a test. The next phase would include 24 satellites. Timing for those depends on funding, though the tentative plan is within the next two years. The companies are currently raising seed money.
The price tag for booking a ride share on SpaceX was $1 million. Quub and Intuidex did not pay that.
“For those companies that are buying 220 kilograms (485 pounds) of space on SpaceX, $1 million is a sweetheart deal,” Latrell said. “But most people don’t have satellites that weigh 220 kilograms anymore, especially if it’s a ride share.”
There’s extra space and a chance to essentially sublet.
“They offer (some of) that space to guys like me,” he said. “I really can’t release the price because that was a private deal between me and the launch provider.”
He stressed, however, that it was inexpensive enough that when all the costs — including development, the ride and parts — are factored in, Challenger cost less than $250,000.
Quub and Intuidex are hoping to get the cost for the next 24 to be under $100,000 per satellite with the ultimate goal of under $50,000, Latrell said.
Speaking a few days after the launch, Latrell said about a third of the satellites in their particular launch group had still not “phoned home.”
Challenger was among them. Part of the process is identifying whose satellite is whose. When they thought they know which was theirs, they pointed their equipment at it and attempted to communicate. If they were wrong, they had to wait another 24 hours to give another one a try.
“Was there too much shock? Did something break lose that we weren’t expecting even though we tested it nine million ways from Sunday?” he said. “Did the antennas deploy correctly? Did the solar panels?”
By mid-February they had received one weak signal. “We will continue trying for the next couple of months but it is a long shot,” Latrell says. And if the silence continues?
“Would that be a failure? In one sense, yes, but in another no because we have done all the steps we need to make the next one a bigger success…,” he said. “If it does not communicate back with us it’s not a total loss. It’s a wonderful learning opportunity because the next one will be better.”