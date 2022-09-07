Defending champion Warwick will try to hold off perennial powers Hempfield and Manheim Township.
Conestoga Valley
Head coach: David Hartlaub
2021 record: 5-9-2
Returning players: Nate Showvaker, David Irwin, Caden Bredeman
Outlook: With a large number of returning underclassmen who saw varsity time, Buckskins are optimistic they can compete in a deep, talented section.
Hempfield
Head coach: Mark Ashley
Last year’s record: 12-6-1
Returning players: Ben Ammon, Jase Colino, Zach Antesberger, Devin Schmidt, Brady King, Dylan Luong, Ben Singizwa, Justin Reinhart, Jack Tankesley, Matthew Roth
Outlook: Last season's experience as L-L runner-up, District 3 semifinalist and state qualifier should help. Although nine seniors are gone, expectations remain high. The Black Knights are a league championship contender.
Manheim Township
Head coach: Kevin Baker
2021 record: 10-6-2
Returning players: Max Shaub, Eli Colantoni, Tyler Mulholland, Quaden Fogelman
Outlook: A lot of talent returns for the perpetual contender Blue Streaks. They're looking to challenge Hempfield and Warwick in the section and will be a factor in the league championship mix.
McCaskey
Head coach: Adam Wood
2021 record: 8-6-3
Returning players: Jarod Groff, Logan McIntyre, Cristian Sanchez, Chri Eh Gay
Outlook: Returning to Section One will challenge the Red Tornado after winning two Section Two titles and reaching the L-L finals twice. There's plenty of returning talent and playoff experience to help this team rise to the occasion.
Penn Manor
Head coach: Paul Taylor
2021 record: 7-7-1
Returning players: Tyler Hostetter, Gage Backus, Drew Lebo, Logan Greenawalt
Outlook: A large group of returning players combined with leadership and unity has Comets optimistic about what's ahead.
Warwick
Head coach: Matt Wagner
2021 record: 17-4-1
Returning players: Charlie Kramer, Aiden Troop, AJ Schwartz, Drew Bassoff, Titus Layton, Zach Rusnock
Outlook: Defending L-L champs have five starters returning, including two all-league standouts. Goal is to stay on top despite the departure of two All-State selections.