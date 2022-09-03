With eight returning starters, Garden Spot will be difficult to dislodge from the top of the Lancaster-Lebanon League Section Three field hockey standings. But with 2022 runner-up Annville-Cleona now in Section Four, the door is open for Elco and Octorara to make a run into the postseason.
Cocalico
Head coach: Kevin Hertzog
2021 record: 3-13-1
Returning starters: Ellie Myers, junior midfielder (9 goals, 2 assists); Lia Finnegan, senior forward (6 goals, 1 assist); Sam Keck, senior midfielder (5 assists); Rylee Nedimyer, senior defender (2 assists), Natalie Brunick, sophomore goalie; Addison Musser, sophomore midfielder; Kyra Arment, sophomore midfielder.
Outlook: "We are a hardworking, athletic team," first-year head coach Hertzog said. "We are willing to work with and for one another, very unselfish." He added that the team hopes to be competitive in each game and to qualify for the postseason.
Elco
Head coach: Kelsey Thorley
2021 record: 9-5
Returning starters: Aeryn Marks, sophomore goalie; Kailen Hibshman, sophomore midfielder (10 goals, 10 assists); Kamryn Hine, senior forward (4 defensive saves, 3 assists); Kylie Brown, junior forward.
Outlook: There's not a lot of experience back for the Raiders, with only four returning starters and only one senior among them. But there is offensive firepower with Hibshman, and solid net minding with Marks (85 percent on saves in 2021). Thorley said that she has depth on the bench and hopes to contend for a section title.
Garden Spot
Head coach: Katy Eby
2021 record: 14-8
Returning starters: Lauren Horning, senior forward (15 goals, 4 assists); Melanie Esh, senior midfielder (8 goals, 9 assists); Sara Hoffman, junior forward (3 goals, 3 assists); Kylee Barshinger, junior defender (2 goals, 1 assist); Libby Kaufman sophomore forward (1 goal, 1 assist); Emma Swatski, sophomore forward; Erin Hamer, senior defender; Lacey McCalicher, senior defender.
Outlook: The defending L-L Section Three champs are probably favorites again with eight returning starters, including Horning, Esh and McCalicher, all of whom are four-year starters. Eby said that their corner scoring unit is strong and that the defenders are solid at limiting clear shot opportunities. Kacey Miller will be the goalie.
Lebanon
Head coach: Rebecca Thomson
2021 record: 7-8-2
Returning starters: Eve Fernstermaker, senior midfielder (1 assist); Allison Thalen, senior midfielder; Jayli Morales, junior midfielder (1 goal).
Outlook: One generation of players out, but another one coming in for Thomson. The Cedars graduated nine players from the 2021 roster, but they have a large number of new players coming in, giving Lebanon a JV squad for the first time in several years. Back on the varsity team, sophomore Mya Gonzalez will be in the cage.
Octorara
Head coach: Christina Ruth
2021 record: 8-5-1
Returning starters: Julia Roth, senior midfielder (3 goals, 1 assist); Mackenzie Muldoon, senior forward (4 goals, 2 assists); Kacey King, senior forward; Vicki Wood, junior defender; Roxy Grocki, junior froward (3 goals, 1 assist); Sydney Simonds, junior goalie; Cecily Page, junior froward (4 goals, 2 assists), Delaney Amole, sophomore midfielder (4 goals, 1 assist); Maddie Muldoon, sophomore midfielder (1 goal, 1 assist).
Outlook: Ruth said that she thought the team was starting to gel in 2021 and is hoping to continue that process this fall. The Braves had no wins two years ago, but that was before Lambert (Second-team Section Three) and Amole (Section Three Honorable mention) hit the field.
Solanco
Head coach: Whitney Hawkins
2021 record: 3-15
Returning starters: Sadie Cook, junior forward (7 goals, 1 assist); Kate Underwood, senior midfielder (1 goal); Kate Kauffman, senior defender (3 defensive saves); Caitlin Bennethum, sophomore goalie.
Outlook: Roughly half of Solanco's players are upperclassmen, including four-year starters Underwood and Kauffman. Hawkins wants to see her team improve to a .500 record, but that improvement will mean more goals, which means more shots on net.