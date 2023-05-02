Pennsylvania voters this year will be filling open seats on the state Supreme Court, Superior Court and Commonwealth Court.
The Supreme Court and Commonwealth Court races feature contested primaries on the Democratic and Republican ballots. Only the Democratic primary in the Superior Court race is contested.
Here’s a look at the races.
Supreme Court
Democrats hold a 4-2 advantage over Republicans on the seven-member court. Voters are filling the seat left open by the September death of former Chief Justice Max Bear. Two Democrats and two Republicans are contending to represent their parties on the November ballot.
The Supreme Court, as its name makes clear, is the highest court in Pennsylvania and is the final voice on appeals from the lower courts.
The Democrats: Deborah Kunselman, a Superior Court judge from Beaver County, and Daniel McCaffery, a Superior Court judge from Philadelphia, each comes highly recommended by the Pennsylvania Bar Association.
The state Democratic Party is endorsing McCaffery.
The Republicans: Carolyn Carluccio is a judge on the Montgomery County Court of Common Pleas, where she has served since 2009. Carluccio is highly recommended by the state bar association, and she is the choice of the state Republican Party.
Patricia McCullough, of Allegheny County, has served on the Commonwealth Court since 2010. McCullough did not participate in the bar association’s endorsement process, but she received a “not recommended” rating when she ran for the state Supreme Court in 2021.
Superior Court
In Lancaster County, an error on the initial mail-in ballot sent by the county elections office told voters to pick one candidate for Superior Court. In fact, primary voters will be picking two candidates for the 15-member court. (For more about the mail-in ballot error, read the story on Page C1.)
Democrats and Republicans are evenly split on the court, with seven justices each and one open seat due to a retirement.
Republican primary voters have exactly two choices: Maria Battista, a Clarion County attorney, and Harry F. Smail Jr., a Westmoreland County Common Pleas judge. Battista did not participate in the state bar association’s recommendation process, but Smail did and is recommended. Both will appear on the ballot in November general election.
The Superior Court hears appeals in criminal cases and many civil matters. It also hears family law cases.
The Democrats: Candidates Jill Beck, a Pittsburgh attorney and commercial litigator, and Timika Lane, a Philadelphia Court of Common Pleas judge, come highly recommended by the state bar association.
A third candidate, Patrick Dugan, a judge on the Philadelphia Municipal Court, did not participate in the bar association’s recommendation process.
Pennsylvania Democrats endorsed Beck and Lane.
Commonwealth Court
Two Democrats and two Republicans are running for a single open spot on the nine-member Commonwealth Court, which is currently composed of five Republicans and three Democrats.
The Commonwealth Court hears all appellate cases involving elections. It also hears appeals in cases involving governments and regulatory agencies, and serves as the trial court when the lawsuits are filed against the commonwealth.
The Democrats: Bryan Neft, an attorney involved in commercial litigation in Mount Lebanon, and Matthew Wolf, a judge on the Philadelphia Municipal Court, are both recommended by the state bar association.
Neft is endorsed by Lancaster County Democrats.
The Republicans: Megan Martin, of Cumberland County, is the former parliamentarian of the state Senate. She is recommended by the state bar association and endorsed by the state Republican Party. Joshua Prince, a Berks County lawyer who specializes in gun-related litigation, is not recommended by the state bar association.
• Spotlight PA, an independent, nonpartisan newsroom powered by The Philadelphia Inquirer in partnership with PennLive/The Patriot-News, TribLIVE/Pittsburgh Tribune-Review and WITF Public Media, contributed to this article.