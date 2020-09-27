West Lampeter Township police are investigating a shooting that occurred Sunday morning at what they believe may have been a large gathering that resulted in at least two people being treated for non-life threatening injuries.

Officers were dispatched at 1:12 a.m. to the 1400 block of Old Lampeter Road for a shooting and discovered spent shell casings in the street and bullet holes in a house on that block, according to a police press release.

One man arrived by private vehicle at Penn Medicine Lancaster General Hospital with a gunshot wound to his buttocks and told hospital staff that he was shot while at a party in West Lampeter Township, police said. Another person, a juvenile male from Coatesville, told staff at Brandywine Hospital that he was at a residence in the township when he was shot. Both men had non-life threatening injuries.

According to police, there may have been an altercation at a large gathering, which was at an Airbnb rental, before shots were fired. Responding officers did not find anyone in the house when they arrived.

Police said one juvenile male, who was on the block when they arrived, was arrested for possessing a firearm without a license and committed to Lancaster County Youth Intervention Center.

The investigation is ongoing and police ask anyone with information regarding the gathering or the shooting contact the department at (717)464-2421.