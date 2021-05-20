The building at 201 W. Orange St., at the corner of Orange and Water streets right in the heart of Lancaster downtown, is thought to be one of the oldest taverns in Lancaster.
According to LNP archives, taverns occupied that spot as far back as the 1700s. But the history of the Tally Ho, which soon will be ending more than half a century at that location, began in 1966.
The first ad for the new tavern, announcing its opening that night, ran in the March 11, 1966, New Era. The Tally Ho would take over the spot most recently occupied by Pip's Place.
In 1974, owner George Centini opened a small restaurant called the Loft on the second floor of the tavern. Three years later, the Loft was expanded into a larger space with a bigger kitchen that would allow it to evolve into a mainstay of Lancaster's fine dining scene.