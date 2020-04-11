Long before "Ancient Aliens" became a cult classic of cable TV, the idea of extraterrestrial visitors caught the interest and imagination of the nation.
For decades, countless Americans (and people all over the world) kept their eyes on the skies, looking for telltale signs of "flying saucers," later dubbed unidentified flying objects, or UFOs. Debates raged as to whether these mysterious objects were alien spacecraft, secret military hardware, misunderstood atmospheric phenomena or merely the products of mass hysteria.
Lancaster County was no exception - the LNP | LancasterOnline digital archives contain literally thousands of stories that mention flying saucers or UFOs. We thought it would be fun to see how the heyday of the saucer phenomenon - from the late 1940s through the mid-1950s - looked in the Lancaster County news media.
Here are seven moments that tell the story.
Summer 1947: The first wave
On June 24, 1947, what's regarded as the first UFO sighting of the modern era occurred when private pilot Kenneth Arnold reportedly saw nine silvery objects flying in formation near Mount Rainier in Washington. His description of how they moved - "like saucers skipping across the water" - led to the phrase "flying saucers," which stuck for decades as the preferred nomenclature for unknown objects in the sky.
The incident was first reported here two days later, by way of a wire service story in the Intelligencer Journal. The words "flying saucer" first appeared in a local paper four days after that, as the first of many wire stories about saucer sightings around the country ran in the New Era on June 30.
Just one week later, Lancaster County had its very own first encounter with the flying saucer phenomenon. Next to a front-page wire service story about sightings around the world was a small piece noting that an anonymous caller reported that four people spotted a UFO over the train station at the north end of the city.
The incident was the first of several here in the summer of 1947, with residents reporting glowing objects of various shapes and sizes, as well as a mysterious black disc emitting a low, foghorn-like sound. (One witness said he suspected it was an experimental aircraft belonging to the Navy.)
The flying saucer phenomenon had become a proper fad, with businesses looking to capitalize on the trend (check out this ad for a new "flying saucer" drink at Lancaster's Dirty Ol' Tavern), and contests for kids to design their own flying saucers cropping up at practically every public gathering.
Dawn of the 1950s: The quiet time
And as quickly as it came up, the saucer fad was seemingly over.
In 1948 and 1949, the steady stream of stories about UFO sightings in the local papers dried up to a trickle. Most mentions of "flying saucers" in news articles came in the form of jokes about the former fad, proving that drama can turn to comedy at light speed.
As the new decade dawned, however, a handful of local sightings made the news once again. For example, this story from Sept. 7, 1950, about three saucers being spotted near Quarryville, and this one from Sept. 24, 1950, describing four separate reports of a sighting near Lancaster city.