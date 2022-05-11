A 54-year-old Lititz man is facing a slew of charges related to seeking and sending lewd messages to what he believed to be minors, but who were actually law enforcement agents posing as minors, Lititz police say.
Sean Deemer, of the 500 block of Golden Street, was arrested and charged May 3 with 13 crimes on two dockets after an investigation by the Lancaster County Human Trafficking Task Force, working on a tip from the Federal Bureau of Investigation.
The charges, which are all felonies, stem from an FBI investigation in May 2021 and a Lancaster County investigation in April 2022.
In May 2021, Deemer messaged with an undercover FBI agent posing as an 11-year-old girl on the KiK messaging app; 147 messages were sent, with multiple containing explicit and lewd text and photos, of which 142 were sent after the agent identified as an 11-year-old. A subpoena served on KiK revealed an IP address that was traced back to Deemer.
Lancaster County Human Trafficking Task Force began its own undercover conversation with the defendant in late April, after a tip from the FBI, with an agent posing as a 12-year-old girl. Deemer again sent and requested explicit and lewd messages and photos, according to police.
Deemer is in Lancaster County Prison after being arraigned on $350,000 bail, and his preliminary hearing is scheduled for May 12 at Magisterial District Judge Edward Tobin’s office. Deemer is presumed innocent until proven guilty.
Charges on the first docket include three different types of unlawful contact with a minor, disseminating explicit sexual material to a minor, criminal solicitation and criminal use of a communication facility, according to police. Charges on the second docket include involuntary deviate sexual intercourse with a child, three different types of unlawful contact with a minor, photographing or filming a sex act of a child, criminal use of a communication facility, corruption of minors and disseminating explicit sexual material to a minor.
All these charges are felonies and charged as attempted or solicited acts since Deemer was speaking to an undercover officer, not a child.