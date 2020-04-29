A 1958 graduate of Blue Mountain High School, Dick Ketz played four years of football at West Chester University, where he also earned his teaching degree. He then got his teaching and coaching starts in Lancaster County. After a year in the School District of Lancaster, Ketz taught seven years at Hempfield High School, where he was also an assistant football coach. The last six of those were as the Black Knights' running back coach under skipper Ted King. That included the 1966 team that went 9-1.

In late April 1970, Ketz accepted the head coaching role back at his alma mater, Blue Mountain, located in Schuylkill County.

"You run up against some pretty tough teams up there in the Coal Region," Ketz was quoted saying in the April 28, 1970 edition of the Lancaster New Era.

Ketz's run at Blue Mountain didn't turn out as he likely would have hoped, going 34-46-2 in eight years. He later served four years as assistant athletic director with the school and after retirement worked as a sports stringer for several newspapers. He was inducted into the Schuylkill County Football Coaches Hall of Fame in 2013.

King, by the way, went on to compile a 55-32-3 career record as Hempfield's football coach from 1964 through 1972. He died just six years later of a sudden heart attack while refereeing a wrestling match at Manheim Township. He was just 47.