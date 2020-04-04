These are the questions LNP|LancasterOnline sent the four health systems with Lancaster-area hospitals about their COVID-19 preparations, and the full written answers three of them submitted Thursday, April 2. The main story that appeared in the print edition and online as a result is here.
The fourth, Penn Medicine Lancaster General Health, responded via a 45-minute phone interview with its president and CEO Jan Bergen and chief clinical officer Dr. Michael Ripchinski. That also resulted in this story.
The questions
- Are you keeping COVID-19 patients separate from others? How? Do you expect to be able to maintain that through a surge in cases?
- What will you do with recovering patients who no longer need ICU care but are still contagious? Is some kind of step-down facility in the works?
- Have your workers had to reuse N95 respirators? Use surgical masks when N95 normally would have been recommended?
- Reports from other areas show that health care workers getting infected is a serious concern – and we’ve already had some who tested positive here. How are you planning to deal with that, particularly if a lot get sick at the same time?
- How many ventilators does your Lancaster County hospital (for Penn State Health, your Hershey hospital) have on site now?
Penn State response
Are you keeping COVID-19 patients separate from others? How? Do you expect to be able to maintain that through a surge in cases?
Yes, patients with suspected or confirmed COVID-19 are separated from other inpatients, and we will be able to maintain separation through a potential surge in patients. Penn State Health leadership has been working around the clock, adapting procedures and policies and preparing its teams to best respond to the COVID-19 pandemic. Part of that extensive planning is designating areas of the hospital exclusively for COVID-19 patients, and preparing for a potential surge while ensuring they are separated from other inpatients. These plans involve coordination of our intensive care units, operating rooms, and the conversion of regular patient rooms into rooms capable of intensive care activity, such as negative pressure isolation. We have also begun using patient cohort strategies in our conducting patient imaging. We have established separate processes and identified distinct equipment and locations for doing x-rays for symptomatic patients vs. non-symptomatic patients
What will you do with recovering patients who no longer need ICU care but are still contagious? Is some kind of step-down facility in the works?
Part of our surge planning includes designated areas to provide all levels of care to potential COVID-19 patients.
Have your workers had to reuse N95 respirators? Use surgical masks when N95 normally would have been recommended?
Not at this time. Currently, Penn State Health has an adequate supply of certain personal protective equipment (PPE), but we are very aware of national shortages that could impact our ability to get the supplies we need later. Penn State Health supply chain staff are working diligently to track PPE usage, find alternative suppliers and have been granted several million dollars of additional capital by Penn State Health's CEO to try and secure what is needed. We are also evaluating several cleaning processes that could be used if we eventually need to reuse N95 respirators. At this time we are recommending our staff wear PPE in accordance with specific guidance from the CDC and our infectious diseases specialists. We are regularly evaluating our mask and other PPE recommendations for staff based on the situation in our hospitals and outpatient sites at a given time.
Reports from other areas show that health care workers getting infected is a serious concern – and we’ve already had some who tested positive here. How are you planning to deal with that, particularly if a lot get sick at the same time?
Penn State Health’s primary goals during the COVID-19 epidemic are to continue to offer our patients the safest care possible and to protect our employees to the best of our ability, starting with prevention. We have implemented policies to help mitigate the potential spread of illness among staff. For several weeks, we have had a policy in place that precludes employees from coming to work if they meet certain criteria, including recent travel history and exposure to someone who has been diagnosed with COVID-19 or been in a place with active COVID-19 transmission. Those employees are asked to self-quarantine for a certain number of days. We are also screening employees working at Milton S. Hershey Medical Center, Penn State Health St. Joseph, Penn State Health Medical Group, Penn State Health and Penn State College of Medicine prior to their shift, including a temperature screening and a brief questionnaire. Employees who do not pass the screening will not be able to enter our sites. We are also encouraging employees to self-screen and not come to work if they have a fever or symptoms consistent with COVID-19. Any employee that is self-quarantining, does not pass a screening prior to a shift, or stays home because they feel symptomatic must be in touch with our Employee Health Department and be cleared by them before returning to work.
How many ventilators does your Hershey hospital have on site now?
Penn State Health Milton S. Hershey Medical Center currently has 83 ventilators and 57 anesthesia machines, which can be used for ventilation. We have a number of non-critical ventilators that can be used to offer respiratory support for patients who may need help maintaining oxygen levels but don’t need full ventilator assistance. We have also ordered an additional ten ventilators. We aren’t able to predict how many patients may ultimately need that level of care, but we are working diligently to support central Pennsylvania through the evolving COVID-19 pandemic.
UPMC Pinnacle response
Are you keeping COVID-19 patients separate from others? How? Do you expect to be able to maintain that through a surge in cases?
Inpatients in UPMC hospitals who are positive for COVID-19 are cared for following all proper infection control protocols.
UPMC is putting structures and processes in place that enable us to leverage the full capacity and capability of our health system to meet the needs of our patients. We have a multitude of hospital and nonhospital locations throughout our 40-hospital network, including 7 hospitals in central PA, that we can leverage for different types of clinical needs. As always, our UPMC hospitals operate with the robust ability to adapt to demands by sharing facilities, resources and expertise across our vast system.
What will you do with recovering patients who no longer need ICU care but are still contagious? Is some kind of step-down facility in the works?
One of the benefits UPMC has in facing this pandemic is that we are a large system spread across a broad geography. This gives us the ability to confront this challenge as a large system, not as individual, stand-alone hospitals. We have a comprehensive plan to use all beds available as optimally as possible.
When our clinical teams believe it is safe to discharge a patient, we continue to work with public health authorities as we guide patients on self-isolation and symptom management at home.
Have your workers had to reuse N95 respirators? Use surgical masks when N95 normally would have been recommended?
UPMC is following the infection control guidelines from the CDC for the appropriate use of all PPE, including N95 respirators. We carefully educate staff and deploy these tools to make sure we remain ready to safely give care.
Reports from other areas show that health care workers getting infected is a serious concern – and we’ve already had some who tested positive here. How are you planning to deal with that, particularly if a lot get sick at the same time?
Staff and provider safety is top priority for UPMC. We have plans for any scenario that will allow us to identify staff, skills, and needs to ensure that all staffing needs are met across all of UPMC. This structure allows UPMC to stay nimble and provide resources and staff to wherever the need might be greatest.
How many ventilators does your Lancaster County hospital have on site now?
The communities we serve can be reassured that UPMC facilities are safe and staff are well-equipped and trained to properly care for any patient with COVID-19. UPMC has an adequate supply of ventilators, and we’re exploring our options should we find we need more. Few patients are requiring ventilators at this time.
WellSpan Health response
Are you keeping COVID-19 patients separate from others? How? Do you expect to be able to maintain that through a surge in cases?
We are isolating patients who have tested positive or those that are showing symptoms of COVID-19 to specific treatment areas with a care team assigned only to COVID-19 patients. We are actively working to expand critical care capacity should we see a significant increase in the number of positive COVID-19 patients who require treatment in our acute care hospitals.
What will you do with recovering patients who no longer need ICU care but are still contagious? Is some kind of step-down facility in the works?
We are developing plans to ensure the safe and appropriate transition of care for COVID-19 patients who no longer need acute care in our hospitals. We do not have details to share at this time.
Have your workers had to reuse N95 respirators?
We are exploring the option of how to safely reprocess N-95 respirators. We have sterilization equipment that could allow us to safely reprocess these masks, and we are currently testing that option.
Have your workers had to use surgical masks when N95 normally would have been recommended?
No. Our physicians, nurses and care teams are the heart of WellSpan, and we are committed to supporting them and keeping them safe as they care for our patients and communities during the COVID-19 pandemic. At all times we are placing safety first and we are doing our part to limit the spread of this disease in our communities.
With this commitment in mind, all WellSpan staff members in our hospitals are required to wear a personal work mask during their shift. In addition, all staff members working in COVID-19 patient care areas, screening areas and emergency department are required to wear masks, gloves, gowns and eye protection. Our staff is trained in the proper use of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) and are experts in patient safety. The N-95 respirator mask is to be used only during aerosol-generating procedures and when performing swabbing to test for COVID-19. We have not had staff need to reuse N-95 respirator masks.
WellSpan’s clinical recommendations for the COVID-19 pandemic – including PPE guidance – are based upon comprehensive, scientific review by a multi-disciplinary system task force led by WellSpan Infectious Disease Specialists. This task force is continuously reviewing available evidence, data and guidelines from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control, the World Health Organization, the Pa. Department of Health and the practices of peer hospitals and healthcare systems – both nationally and around the world.
Reports from other areas show that health care workers getting infected is a serious concern – and we’ve already had some who tested positive here. How are you planning to deal with that, particularly if a lot get sick at the same time?
We are developing plans to meet the anticipated increase in positive COVID-19 patient cases in our community and in our hospitals. These plans include redeploying physicians, nurses and staff from other areas of our health system to those clinical areas that have the greatest need. As the new coronavirus continues to spread within and across communities, we know some of our team members will test positive for the disease. When that occurs, we are currently placing those team members on paid leave, and we provide them with physical and mental health resources to meet their care needs.
How many ventilators does your Lancaster County hospital have on site now?
We have adequate supplies and equipment, including ventilators, to meet our existing patient care needs across our health system. However, we have observed in other communities with much higher COVID-19 patient volumes, that the increased demand for these resources has placed a significant strain on the hospitals that serve those communities. That is why we are actively working to secure additional supplies and equipment, including ventilators, should we see a significant increase in the number of positive COVID-19 patients who require treatment in our acute care hospitals. This includes requests for more resources from the federal and state governments, as well as the sourcing of supplies and materials from vendors, local businesses and community partners.