48. See a show at the Fulton Theatre, Lancaster’s own regional theater, a National Historic Landmark and the oldest continuously operating theater in the United States.
49. See a movie at Zoetropolis Cinema Stillhouse, a downtown Lancaster venue showing independent, foreign and documentary films. Hint: Arrive early to secure one of the comfy couches.
50. Stroll Gallery Row, the hub of Lancaster’s flourishing art scene and what many view as the catalyst for the downtown’s revival. The stretch of art galleries spans the first and second blocks of North Prince Street. Extra points if you visit during a First Friday celebration.
51. Attend one of the free Sunday outdoor concerts held June through August at Long's Park. The summer series has been hosting top musical acts for more than a half-century.
52. Take in everything from a touring Broadway show to a rock legend to a comedy act at the American Music Theatre. And don’t miss their original Christmas show.
53. Watch epic Bible stories come to life with music, elaborate sets, trained animals and state-of-the-art special effects at Sight & Sound Theatres just outside Strasburg.
54. Enjoy a buffet meal and a matinee or evening performance of a classic musical or a contemporary show at the Dutch Apple Dinner Theatre.
55. Catch a first-run blockbuster movie or a live opera performance from the Met from the comfort of reclining seats or hop in your car and enjoy a classic film on a giant drive-in screen – all at Penn Cinema in Manheim Township.