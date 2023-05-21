56. Meet the Speedwell wolves on a tour of the Wolf Sanctuary of PA, an 80-acre natural refuge north of Lititz. Guided tours include stops to see some of the packs and hear their stories, as well as learn about wolf biology and conservation.
57. Make some time to visit North America’s largest collection of watches, clocks and timekeeping instruments at Columbia’s National Watch and Clock Museum.
58. Travel back in time to the North Museum in Lancaster and see fossils and bones of ancient animals such as Sphodrosaurus pennsylvanicus, a Triassic reptile that resided in what would later become Lancaster County over 200 million years ago.
59. Take a relaxing walk in a hidden gem located just outside of Lancaster. The Tanger Arboretum features a large variety of plant life including a dwarf conifer garden. It’s open seven days a week from dawn to dusk – and it’s free to tour.
60. More than a dozen Ephrata businesses use the name “Cloister,” but there is only one Ephrata Cloister, a historical treasure every Lancaster County resident must explore. These 275-year-old buildings, the very foundation of the town of Ephrata, hold stories of the spiritual journeys of some of Lancaster County's earliest residents, complete with amazing Germanic architecture, unique music and art, and an intriguing backstory.
61. Lancaster County is filled with treasures found in the most unlikely places, such as the glass mosaic window that greets all who come to exercise in the downtown YMCA. Known simply as the Lancaster YMCA stained glass window, this museum-worthy masterpiece holds 1,000 pieces of colored glass gems and weighs almost 1,000 pounds.
62. Gain an appreciation for how work was done back in the day by attending the Thresherman’s Reunion on the grounds of the Rough & Tumble Engineers Association in Kinzers. The annual event features old-fashioned steam traction engines and hit-and-miss gas engines, antique tractors, an operating sawmill, a working blacksmith shop and more.
63. Discover the history of northeastern Lancaster County with a visit to the Historical Society of the Cocalico Valley’s Theodore Sprecher Museum. Housed in the Connell Mansion, a Victorian home built in 1869 on the corner of Oak and Main streets in Ephrata, the museum includes three floors of displays and period rooms, all free and open to the public.
64. Tour Wheatland – the 22-acre Federal-style mansion where James Buchanan – the 15th president of the United States – lived for two decades.
65. Pay respects to Lancaster painter Charles Demuth and Gen. John Reynolds – the highest ranking officer to die at Gettysburg – both buried in Lancaster Cemetery.
66. Tour the stone house just south of Quarryville that is the birthplace of famed steamboat inventor and Lancaster County native Robert Fulton.
67. Check out the collection of more than 100 historic locomotives and railroad cars and learn about the area’s rich railroad history at the Railroad Museum of Pennsylvania in Strasburg.
68. Take a Historic Lancaster Walking Tour and follow a costumed guide to over 50 locations spanning more than 250 years of Lancaster city history.
69. Learn about early Pennsylvania German life at Landis Valley Village & Farm Museum, a living history museum that includes an 1800s hotel, schoolhouse, blacksmith shop and more, along with the largest collection of Pennsylvania German artifacts in the country.
70. Visit the 1719 Herr House, the oldest Mennonite meetinghouse still standing in the Western Hemisphere. The Herr House is part of the 1719 Museum, an 11-acre site that also includes a full-size reproduction of a Native longhouse along with other buildings and exhibits tracing the formation of Lancaster County.