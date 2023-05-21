1. The unusual and picturesque outcropping known as the White Cliffs of Conoy, on the edge of the Susquehanna River in Conoy Township, has its origins in a 19th-century limestone quarry business. The limestone here also had a healthy mix of dolomite, which was used by steel factories to take out impurities in metal. The cliffs are believed to be the waste material from the processing of limestone-dolomite that was dumped over many years along the edge of the river. The cliffs are about 125 yards wide and 90 yards deep, leaving plenty of room for lounging.
2. Pedal your way through the county’s scenic farmland and covered bridges during the Lancaster Bicycle Club’s Lancaster Covered Bridge Classic held every August. Choose routes ranging from 35 to 100 miles, with proceeds benefiting covered bridge restoration and bike-related initiatives.
3. Get a bird’s eye view of Lancaster County on a hot air balloon ride. Lancaster Balloon Rides, operated by the U.S. Hot Air Balloon Team, offers daily rides starting from Bird-in-Hand and a balloon fest in September featuring the mass launch of dozens of balloons.
4. Wind your way through a corn maze in the fall and take a hayride to pick pumpkins at several county farms, including Cherry Crest Adventure Farm in Ronks, Oregon Dairy in Lititz and The Country Barn in Lancaster.
5. Take a picnic and check out the view high above the Susquehanna River, at the Chickies Rock County Park overlook in Columbia. From this massive outcropping of quartzite rock 100 feet above the river, you can see York County, Marietta borough and northwestern Lancaster County farmland.
6. In an area rich with historical landmarks, some of the oldest and most significant artifacts involve a little more effort to experience. Adventure seekers can check out – with the aid of a reliable watercraft, and perhaps a knowledgeable guide – ancient Native American petroglyphs located on rocks in the middle of the Susquehanna River near Safe Harbor. The symbols are thought to have been carved into the stones by Shenks Ferry Native Americans sometime between 500-1,000 years ago. Scholars have declared these carvings to be the best examples of Native American rock art in North America. The waters surrounding the petroglyphs can be a bit tricky to navigate, so guided paddling tours are a good idea.
7. Stop and smell the flowers at Shenks Ferry Wildflower Preserve, along the eastern bank of the Susquehanna River in Conestoga. The 84-acre preserve has over 70 wildflower species and 50 species of birds, along with fox, deer and eastern box turtles. A downloadable brochure can help you identify the most common wildflowers you’ll find at the preserve.
8. Wildflower fans can also visit the 4-acre Wildflower Lookout at Pleasant Paradise Farm in Ronks. For the price of admission, you can stroll through a field of blooms, relax on a quiet bench or bring a picnic lunch. Field rentals are also available for private photo shoots.
9. Paddle down the scenic Conestoga River in a canoe or kayak. The Class I river runs for 60 miles and empties into the Susquehanna.
10. Explore the Susquehanna River by paddleboard or kayak. Rentals from Shank’s Mare Outfitters are always a good option.
11. Grab a tube at Sickman’s Mill and take a relaxing 2-mile float down the Pequea Creek, where you’ll pass the remains of an old magnetic ore mine and maybe catch a glimpse of an eagle, hawk, heron or deer. While you’re there, tour the 19th-century flour and grist roller mill.
12. Join the Lancaster County Bird Club and help to observe birds in the area’s many diverse habitats and preserve native bird life.
13. Ride a rail trail. Lancaster city is becoming more and more bike-friendly, but nothing beats a ride on one of the counties many rail trails. The area’s rich ties to the railroad industry might be history, but the old trails are still being put to good use. Some to trails to check out include the Warwick to Ephrata Rail Trail, Northwest Lancaster County River Trail between Columbia and Bainbridge, the Enola Low Grade Trail from Turkey Hill to the Chester County line, and Conewago Recreational Trail from Elizabethtown to the Lebanon County line.
14. Take a hike around a 100-acre lake, go birding, explore the diverse woods, play disc golf or check out the night sky at a state-of-the-art observatory, all on a visit to Muddy Run Recreation Park near Holtwood.
15. Take the ultimate fitness test and enjoy the scenery along the way with the KTA Trail Challenge, a daunting 25K that takes trail runners and hikers from Pequea up to Pinnacle Overlook and down into Kelly’s Run before crossing the finish line at Susquehannock State Park.
16. Visit the Middle Creek Wildlife Management Area, a favorite migration stop for snow geese and tundra swans on their way to the summer Arctic breeding grounds. As many as 200,000 snow geese and thousands of tundra swans have visited the spot each year, typically in February and March.