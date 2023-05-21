87. Spend a day at Roots Market in Manheim or Green Dragon in Ephrata. If you can’t find it at one of these markets, there’s a good chance it doesn’t exist. From cheeses and crafts to computer games and collectibles, the local farmers markets and auctions literally have something for everyone.
88. Shop Lancaster Central Market, the oldest continuously running public farmers market in the country since 1730. More than 60 vendors offer local produce, locally sourced meat, poultry and more.
89. Win a road apple. Lancaster County runners typically attempt to avoid “road apples” – the colloquialism referring to, let’s say, the emissions of a horse-drawn buggy. However, for some dedicated runners the Road Apple is the goal. The Road Apple Award is given to athletes that complete the Garden Spot Marathon in the spring and the Bird-in-Hand Half Marathon in September. And yes, there’s a sanitized, purified and petrified road apple right on the award.
90. Watch the sport of kings on a Sunday afternoon at Forney Field in Rothsville, courtesy of the Lancaster Polo Club. Gates open at 1 and play starts at 2:30 p.m. Tailgating is expected, so bring your lawn chairs, snacks and of course your favorite beverage! The season runs from June to October.
91. Watch the mud fly during some high-octane competition at Buck Motorsports Park south of Lancaster, where you’ll find tractor pulls, monster truck showdowns, demolition derbies and more every weekend, April through September.
92. Take yourself out to a ballgame at Clipper Magazine Stadium, home of the Barnstormers, Lancaster’s very own professional Atlantic League baseball team.
93. Have a scary good time at haunted attractions such as Jason’s Woods and Field of Screams. (Halloween seems to last for nearly two months in Lancaster.)
94. Channel Tarzan and Jane on a canopy ziplining tour at Refreshing Mountain in Stevens, where you’ll also find sky bridges, ropes courses, climbing towers and other outdoor adventure challenges.
95. Browse the shops in Lititz, where you’ll find everything from fashions, furniture and antiques to specialty stores offering gourmet foods, coffees and teas, candy, vintage clothing, fiber arts and more.
96. Enjoy a sunny summer afternoon in Mount Gretna, strolling the tree-lined streets of the Pennsylvania Chautauqua and its charming Victorian cottages or relaxing at the nearby lake and beach. Top it off with a sundae at the Jigger Shop.
97. Find funky collectibles and retro clothing at one of the many vintage shops on the 300 block of North Queen Street in Lancaster.
98. Head to Adamstown and go treasure hunting along a 7-mile stretch of Route 272 known as Antiques Capital USA that boasts dozens of antique shops and thousands of dealers. Visit during one of three extravaganza weekends – in April, June and September – for more dealers, bargains and extended hours.
99. Learn about Lancaster County Amish culture and customs with a trip to the Amish Farm & Home. Take a guided tour of the historic farmhouse and one-room school, then enjoy a self-guided visit to the 15-acre farm. Need to relax? Take a yoga class with some cuddly goats.
100. You’ve seen Lancaster County’s scenic countryside from a car and maybe even a bike, but how about a horse and buggy? Check out the back roads from an Amish perspective with a tour from Aaron and Jessica’s Buggy Rides. Tours range from 20 minutes to two hours, with some stops along the way.
101. Ever wonder how handcrafted furniture is made? Take a guided tour of the George’s Furniture woodshop and showroom in Marietta and see the step-by-step furniture-making process, from the drying and cutting of wood to the application of finishes.