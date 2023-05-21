82. Head downtown to Penn Square on the Friday after Thanksgiving to kick off the holiday season with the Mayor's Tree Lighting and Tuba Christmas. Cap off the evening by visiting Santa.
83. Experience the true meaning of Christmas at the National Christmas Center at Stone Gable Estate in Elizabethtown, where you’ll find over 1,200 nativities, storefronts decked out in 1950s Christmas themes, nostalgic décor, a doll emporium and a toy store featuring 5,000 hand-painted toy soldiers.
84. Check out some impressive holiday light displays. Messick’s Farm Equipment in Elizabethtown hosts a free, drive-up light show set to music featuring a display of tractors and 70,000 lights. Or visit the Christmas Spirit Light Show at Clipper Magazine Stadium, where you can drive through a one-mile track lined with thousands of lights that dance along to your favorite Christmas classics.
85. Get in the Christmas spirit by touring some local homes decked out for the holidays. Strasburg, Manheim and Marietta all host tours of private homes and public buildings decked out in their holiday finest.
86. Take a guided candlelight tour of the 1792 Johannes Mueller House in Lititz and learn how the early Moravian community celebrated Christmas centuries ago.