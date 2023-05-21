71. Feed the ducks that swim in the spring-fed stone waterway at Lititz Springs Park. There are two playgrounds to enjoy too.
72. Let the good times roll while skating to your favorite tunes at Castle Roller Rink.
73. Pick some fresh fruit at one of the county’s orchards, such as Cherry Hill Orchard, Masonic Village Farm Market, Brecknock Orchards or Kauffman Orchards. Call ahead to find out what’s in season.
LITITZ SPRINGS POOL - A new summer day family fun destination with three pools, slides, fountains, lily pads and a splash playground. Pack a picnic lunch. Season passes and day passes available. 201 W. Maple St., Lititz. 717-626-5096. lititzrec.com
74. Learn and have fun at the same time at The Lancaster Science Factory, an interactive learning center housed in a reclaimed factory building featuring classes, exhibits and workstations where children can experiment and learn about science, technology, engineering and math.
75. Chug into Strasburg for a day devoted to trains big and small. The historic Strasburg Rail Road, founded in 1832, was initially used for freight hauling and transportation. These days it’s best known for family fun. Take your children to see Thomas the Tank Engine when he pulls into the station or experience a murder mystery aboard the train.
OUTBACK TOYS - Rekindle the joy of stepping into a toy store at Outback Toys in Lititz! Experience one of the largest selections of farm and construction toys, toy trucks and cars, pedals and ride-ons, and farm related clothing, gifts, novelties and more in the United States. Kids and adults alike smile ear to ear when visiting Outback Toys, Your Best Source for Farm Toys! 555 Furnace Hills Pike, Suite 5A, Lititz. outbacktoystore.com
76. See your favorite trains in toy form dating back to the mid-1800s, including meticulously maintained model train layouts, at the National Toy Train Museum in Ronks.
77. Check out the 1,700-square-foot miniature model train layout at The Choo Choo Barn. Hint: Be sure to pick up the free scavenger hunt sheet at the desk.
78. Learn how ice cream is made, taste unlimited samples, milk a mechanical cow and develop your very own ice cream flavor in the Taste Lab at Turkey Hill Experience in Columbia. Three interactive exhibits also let you create a virtual ice cream flavor, packaging and TV commercial.
79. Fun, interactive learning awaits kids ages 2-10 at Hands-On House Children’s Museum, where you’ll find exhibits like Marty’s Machine Shop, Little Valley Farm, Mason’s Active Adventure Garden, Construction Zone and more.
80. Enjoy over 30 rides and attractions, including the new Topsy Turvy Tea Party, along with Duke’s Lagoon water play area, live entertainment and more at Dutch Wonderland, a theme park that’s been entertaining families for 60 years.