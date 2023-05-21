34. Stolen apples, whip-like cracks and strange howling in the night. Mankind has always tried to explain the unexplainable. The Pacific Northwest has the Sasquatch, South America has the Chupacabra and Lancaster County has the Albatwitch. According to cryptozoologists, the creature covered with reddish-brown or gray fur, which stands around 3 to 5 feet tall, haunts the hills around Chickies Rock and along the shores of the Susquehanna. Some sources report that images of the elusive Albatwitch have occurred as far back as 500 years ago. In the 1800s, the local legend grew as picnickers reported incidents of Albatwitches stealing their apples and pegging them with the cores. In honor of the creature, Columbia hosts the Albatwitch Festival each fall, featuring a variety of apple treats, music and lectures.
35. Mark the burning of the Columbia-Wrightsville Bridge during the Civil War in June 1863 with the two-day RiverFest, featuring the Bridge Burner Run and Paddle Challenge, trolley tours and more.
36. Attend one of the county’s 20-plus mud sales, so named because of the condition of the ground during the spring thaw. These fire company benefit sales offer everything from furniture and quilts to antiques and tools. There’s plenty of homemade food, too. Hint: Wear boots.
37. Attend the Manheim Farm Show parade in October, a roughly hour-long procession of trucks, tractors, marching bands, youth sports teams, organizations, EMS and more. Visit the food court beforehand or afterward for just-made treats, including French fries and funnel cakes.
38. Immerse yourself in the long-ago days of merry olde England at the Pennsylvania Renaissance Faire, complete with jousting knights, kings and queens, and a colorful array of villagers, from magicians to mud beggars. Hint: Satisfy your appetite with a giant turkey leg.
39. Explore the river town of Marietta during Marietta Day. The annual late-spring festival features street food, locally made arts and crafts, games and live music.
40. Celebrate flight at Community Days, the free biennial air show that takes off at Lancaster Airport. The event features a variety of aircraft on display and available for rides, a parade of planes, food and more.
41. Sink your teeth into a sweet and juicy home-grown tomato sandwich at the annual Washington Boro Tomato Festival held in Pennsylvania’s unofficial tomato capital: Washington Boro. Enjoy chicken corn soup, live music and family activities, too. Hint: Grab lots of napkins.
42. Try a toasted cheeseburger at the Ephrata Fair. Then check out the rides, games, animals, agricultural exhibits, contests and more. Billed as Pennsylvania’s biggest street fair, it’s been an Ephrata tradition since 1919.
43. Lots of towns have their own community festivals and the tiny borough of Terre Hill is no exception. Terre Hill Days in July is a four-day small-town celebration with food, games, rides, magic shows, music, a tug of war, fireworks and airplanes dropping buckets of candy and prizes. It all wraps up with a community church service and picnic.
44. The Falmouth Goat Races began as a joke more than 40 years ago and they’re now an institution. Come as a spectator and watch handlers and their animals compete. Or bring your own goat and join the race yourself. Don’t have one? No worries. You might be able to rent one at the event, which takes place every September at Governor Stables Park.
45. Find inspiration for your own backyard at one of several garden tours held in communities throughout Lancaster County. Marietta, Strasburg and Columbia all host self-guided tours of mostly private gardens in June. The Columbia tour also incorporates plein air artists at each garden stop.
46. From May to December, downtown Lancaster is alive with the sound of music every third Friday from 5-8 p.m. Music Fridays feature live performances at over a dozen locations throughout the city.
47. Take a break from the mid-winter doldrums and head to Lititz for the 10-day Fire & Ice Festival, which features wow-worth ice sculptures and live ice carving along with a chance to warm up while sampling entries in the annual chili cookoff. There’s also a maker’s market, food trucks, live music, a scavenger hunt and more.