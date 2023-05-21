17. Treat your taste buds to raspberry soft-serve ice cream from the House of Pizza in Willow Street. This seasonal favorite has a fan club all its own.
18. Any serious discussion of the best chicken barbecue in Lancaster County has to include Spooky Nook Produce & Greenhouse in East Hempfield Township. Every Saturday from April through October, the smell of marinating chicken wafts down the lane of the Stoltzfus family's 66-acre farm at Landisville and Spooky Nook roads. The produce stand and greenhouse is open daily, Monday through Saturday, and sells what the family makes and grows: seasonal fruits including melons, berries and peaches; seasonal vegetables; homemade beverages including root beer, mint tea and lemonade; garden and landscaping plants, as well as flowers and planters; an array of birdhouses; baked goods on Fridays and Saturdays; and occasionally ice cream.
19. Visit the nation’s first pretzel bakery, right here in Lancaster County. In 1861, Julius Sturgis purchased the 18-century stone building on East Main Street in Lititz (and presumably some dough). Today, in that same building, people are still twisting dough into that familiar shape. The Sturgis Pretzel House is a delicious piece of history where you can tour the building and roll your own pretzel. Or you can purchase pretzels right out of the oven at Lancaster’s Hammond Pretzel Bakery, the oldest continuously family-operated handmade pretzel bakery in America.
20. Stuff your face at Shady Maple Smorgasbord’s 200-foot buffet in East Earl. Visit on your birthday and eat for free. Hint: Wear an elastic waistband.
21. Have a pint in a true English-style pub experience without having to cross the pond. Among its many accolades, Bulls Head Public House in Lititz has been named “Best Beer Bar in the U.S.”
22. Sip your way along the Lancaster County Winery Trail, with stops at Nissley Vineyards in Bainbridge, The Vineyard at Grandview in Mount Joy, Waltz Vineyards Estate Winery in Manheim and The Vineyard & Brewery at Hershey. You may also find a spot to enjoy an outdoor picnic and some live music.
23. If beer is more to your taste, the Lancaster Brewer’s Guild offers the Lancaster Brew Trail, featuring over 20 breweries across the county, from St. Boniface in Ephrata to Columbia Kettle Works in Columbia and Wacker Brewery in Willow Street.
24. There’s something for whiskey connoisseurs too. Lancaster County has its share of distilleries, including two that have been stops on the Whiskey Rebellion Trail that runs from Pittsburgh to Washington, D.C.: Thistle Finch Distillery in Lancaster and Stoll & Wolfe in Lititz. Enjoy tastings at either location. Thistle Finch also offers Saturday tours.
25. Enjoy a heaping helping of chicken pot pie, Lancaster County’s classic comfort food, and help a good cause at the same time. Fire companies in Bird-in-Hand, Bareville, Gap and more hold fundraising dinners every year.
26. Join the Lancaster Liederkranz – Lancaster’s German cultural club – for some traditional German songs, dances and culinary delights. The club also hosts several public outdoor festivals throughout the year. Prost!
27. Buy vegetables, pumpkins, pies or other baked goods at a roadside stand.
28. Scream for ice cream and enjoy a farm-to-cone treat at one of these county spots: Fox Meadows Creamery, Ephrata: Choose from 24 flavors made on site with milk from the family’s dairy farm. Stop at the right time and you can watch it being made. The Milkhouse at Oregon Dairy, Lititz: Try one of their
25 hand-dipped flavors, then visit the deer, goats and Patches the pig. Lapp Valley Farm, New Holland: Butterfat from their Jersey cows makes this small-batch ice cream possible. After your treat, view the cows and pet the calves. Pine View Dairy, Lancaster: Pick up some homemade ice cream and farm-fresh milk and pet the calves.
29. Taste a Wilbur Bud. From the 1930s until 2016, the sweet smell of Wilbur Buds produced at the Wilbur Chocolate Co. factory would infuse the air of Lititz. The factory has shut down, but Wilbur Buds are still for sale at the retail store across the street from the factory building and they’re as good as ever.
30. Sample some pepper jam and shoofly pie at Kitchen Kettle Village. What started as a simple family jelly business has expanded into a village-sized shopping experience located in Intercourse featuring more than 40 shops, lodging, restaurants and special seasonal events.
31. With Lancaster County’s reputation for high-quality produce, it’s no surprise that celebrity chef and “Good Eats” host Alton Brown discovered the “world’s best salad” right here in the city. Go to LUCA and taste a Little Gem Lettuces salad for yourself.
32. Want to enjoy your food and drink with a view? Then try one of downtown Lancaster’s growing number of rooftop bars, all with a bird’s-eye view and a slightly different vibe – and height. Some possibilities: The Exchange at The Marriott at Penn Square; Altana Rooftop Lounge and Tellus360 on East King Street, and Little Mykonos on Orange Street.
33. Drink in a little history at Lancaster County’s oldest continuously operating tavern. Back when James Madison was president and the U.S. was deep in the War of 1812, a tavern opened its doors on the corner of Waterford and Front streets in Marietta. Over 200 years and a few name changes later, Shank’s Tavern is still serving up food and drinks in a friendly neighborhood atmosphere.